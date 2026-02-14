DGPC proposes Nu 2.192 trillion for power projects

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC), at the recent Invest Bhutan Summit, proposed financing needs of Nu 2.192 trillion (1000 billion = 1 trillion) for power generation and Nu 62 billion for transmission infrastructure.

The proposed funding will be used to finance planned solar and hydropower projects in the pipeline to achieve 15 GW of hydropower generation and 5 GW of solar generation capacity by 2040.

DGPC has 16 planned solar development projects and 14 planned hydropower generation addition projects.

The planned solar projects are spread across several locations. Wobthang will have a capacity of 120 MWp, while Apai Amai Pang is also planned at 120 MWp. Gogona is expected to generate 150 MWp, and Tshephu will add 110 MWp.

Other projects include Ladrong with 30 MWp, Namthang with 60 MWp, Doongkhar Dawa with 80 MWp, Pedseling with 40 MWp, and Dangmanma with 80 MWp.

Additional projects include Razzwog with 20 MWp, Dramthang and Doenathang with 150 MWp, Brekha with 50 MWp, Solar Phase II with 1500 MWp, and Solar Phase III with 2500 MWp.

Together, these projects will contribute a combined 5,165 MWp of solar power capacity once completed.

In addition to solar development, DGPC has planned 14 hydropower projects to expand hydro generation capacity.

These hydropower projects include Gamri II with a capacity of 55 MW, Yurmochhu with 25 MW, and Parochhu with 40 MW. Nyera Amari I and II together account for 404 MW, while Sherichhu is planned at 2 MW.

Further additions include Jigmechhu with 64 MW, Chamkharchhu I with 770 MW, Bunakha reservoir with 180 MW, Dangchhu with 108 MW, Khomachhu with 230 MW, and Jongthang with 217 MW.

Other projects include Chamkharchhu IV with 364 MW, Chamkharchhu with 590 MW, and Lunana with 0.5 MW.

Currently, six small hydropower projects and four large hydropower projects are under construction.