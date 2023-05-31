RCSC candidates can appear for BCSE multiple times

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Royal Civil Service Commission in a notification has said that as per its 183rd Commission meeting held on 23 May 2023 it decided to amend certain sections of the BCSR 2018 that now allows a candidate to appear for Bhutan Civil Service Examinations (BCSE) multiple times.

Earlier a candidate could make only three attempts at Preliminary Examinations and two at the Main Examinations.

However, the candidate must be 18 years or older and not be older than 35 years for pre-service candidates and 45 years for in-service candidates.

For in-service (regular) candidates selected through the BCSE, the position level and seniority will be protected as specified in section 8.6.2.

However, for in-service (contract) candidates selected through the BCSE, their position level shall be protected or be appointed in the entry position level, whichever is higher, if selected in the same super structure only.

For example, if a contract employee at P4 A level in the Administrative category gets selected through BCSE in another super structure his or her current position shall not be protected. However, if selected in the administrative category, he or she will be appointed in the P4 A position level held prior to selection.

The RCSC also repealed an earlier notification of 24 September 2020 which said that appointment into the Civil Service in the Professional and Management Category is in P5 A from January 2024 onwards.

This basically meant that doctors and engineers who earlier entered at P4 level would have to come in from P5 like the rest.

The repeal means that the doctors and engineers can continue to join from P4 onwards.