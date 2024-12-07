Rumors of final De-Suung batch lead to rush at registration event

Share Facebook

Chang Yul Park witnessed an unprecedented rush for De-Suung registration coinciding with the International Volunteer Day.

People started gathering as early as 4 AM, hoping to secure their spot, but many left disappointed due to the overwhelming turnout.

The excitement seemed fueled by rumors circulating that the current batch of 1,000 applicants might be the last to be trained under the program. While the source and accuracy of this information remain unverified, it was enough to spark a rush among the people.

While the walk -in registration only started at around 12 PM, Sonam Thinley, said, “I arrived at 4 AM, but the crowd was so massive that I couldn’t even get close to the registration counter. People were pushing and rushing—it was chaotic.”

The registration process required applicants to scan QR codes at the site, adding to the logistical challenges.

“Instead of limiting the numbers, why not register everyone interested and train them in batches? This way, no one is left out, and those who come forward to serve the nation are encouraged,” said Jambay Sherpa.

On social media, several users expressed similar concerns and offered suggestions to improve the registration system. Many commented that the program should consider online registrations to avoid overcrowding and ensure equitable opportunities for all.

In response to this, one of the DeSuups mentioned that the online registration is specifically for those who reside in a different dzongkhag.

Sonam commented, “Why QR codes scanning at the Chang Yul Park, can’t they upload the QR code on DeSuup Facebook page or advertise on BBS, which will be less burden on the applicant.”

The De-Suung program, widely recognized for its motto “Guardians of Peace,” has become one of Bhutan’s most sought-after initiatives.

Thousands of Bhutanese aspire to join the program for a variety of reasons, ranging from personal growth and national pride to practical benefits such as employment, skill development.

De-Suung also symbolizes an opportunity to serve the nation while fostering a sense of belonging and responsibility.

Many registrants express that being part of the program allows them to contribute directly to nation-building, whether through disaster relief, community service, or public projects.

Practical benefits also draw many applicants. De-Suung’s skilling programs offer hands-on training in diverse fields such as plumbing, electrical works, and IT, often leading to employment opportunities.

For many Bhutanese, joining De-Suung is more than just registering for a program; it is a transformative journey that equips them with essential skills, opens doors to opportunities, and allows them to contribute meaningfully to the community and nation.