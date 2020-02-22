Sustainable Development Goal 13: “Climate Action”

The Chairperson of the Environment and Climate Change Committee (ECCC), Gyem Dorji, Member from Draagteng-Langthil Constituency, presented the report on the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13 – Climate Action to the House along with 8 recommendations on 12 February.

Among the primary concerns, the committee presented a need for drawing protocol on the establishment of proper data center and information of water related issues.

As per the reports, drying up of various streams and spring watershed has further intensified water security issues in the country. Therefore, the committee recommended to the House that the Watershed Management Division (WMD) under Derpartment of Forest and Park Services (DoFPs) be allocated with adequate budget and human resources to scale up their performances.

ECCC chairperson stated that due to poor work and information integration among different departments, there were duplication of tasks and records, thus leading to lapses in execution of maintenance works, despite each agency performing up to its mandates.

The National Environment Commission (NEC) and DoFPs, as per the recommendation, are responsible for determining the cause of drying up of streams and spring water- guided by relevant agencies.

The committee also suggested the government to make use of similar interventions like in the National Assembly or other formal meetings, in terms of usage of bottled water and solid wastes.

Another recommendation was made for the government to issue strict rules and guidelines to manage solid waste and liquid wastes in all places by agencies and individuals.

During the session, the Lyonchhoen reassured that the Water and Waste Management flagship, which has a prospective budget of Nu 4.2 billion cumulatively will play major role in solving some of the aforementioned issues. Adding on, he stated that, a water commission is in the pipeline for specialization purpose.

While the lack of infrastructure, technologies, improper waste segregation at source, lack of coordination among implementing and collaborating agencies, lack of public participation and cooperation and lack of civic sense and responsibility were some of the points presented on behalf of the NEC observation.

The House endorsed all the eight recommendations made by ECCC.

The recommendations were developed in consultation with NEC, DoFPs , Department of Agriculture, Department of Livestock, Department of Disaster Management, Department of Local Government, Department of Public Health, MoIC, GNHC, National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology, and National Seeds Act of Bhutan 2000 and Plant Quarantine Act of Bhutan 1993 guided by the recommendation of National Law Review Taskforce to harmonize with the Act, as per the report.