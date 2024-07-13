TB and alcohol-related liver diseases remain top health concerns in Annual Health Bulletin 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Ministry of Health’s latest Annual Health Bulletin Report 2024, reveals health challenges and advancements that define the public health status in Bhutan.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of health indicators, highlighting trends in mortality, disease burden, and healthcare infrastructure.

Mortality Trends and Leading Causes

Mortality from alcohol-related liver diseases, though slightly decreased from 146 cases in 2022 to 129 cases in 2023, remains the foremost cause of death in Bhutan.

The report notes mixed trends in mortality rates across various conditions, with decreases observed in perinatal-related conditions and hypertension, but slight increases in deaths attributed to cerebrovascular diseases, pneumonia, mental health disorders linked to alcohol use, stomach cancer, meningitis/encephalitis, tuberculosis, accidental falls, and epilepsy compared to the previous year.

Tuberculosis

Even though MoH implemented TB care strategies focused on early diagnosis, effective treatment, and community awareness supported by international partnerships, but TB remains a significant public health challenge alongside other notable conditions.

The report highlights that TB cases continue to affect both urban and rural communities across Bhutan, with a total of 864 reported cases in 2023. Particularly alarming is the concentration of cases among young adults aged 15-24, where both new pulmonary bacteriologically confirmed and extrapulmonary TB cases have shown pronounced numbers.

“The highest number of new pulmonary bacteriologically confirmed cases occurs in the 15-24 age group, with 72 males and 98 females affected. Extrapulmonary TB cases also peak in the same demographic,” the report states.

Ongoing efforts are dedicated to strengthening healthcare infrastructure, improving the skills of healthcare professionals, and conducting public education campaigns to combat stigma and promote adherence to treatment protocols

Notifiable Diseases and Surveillance

The report emphasizes the critical role of notifiable disease reporting systems in public health surveillance.

Acute respiratory infections (ARI) recorded 177,092 cases in 2023, followed by acute watery diarrhea, severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), and acute bloody diarrhea.

These figures highlight ongoing challenges in respiratory and gastrointestinal health, underscoring the need for immediate disease management strategies and improved water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) conditions.

HIV/AIDS and Infectious Diseases

The report states, “As of December 2023, Bhutan has recorded a cumulative of 935 cases since 1993, leading to 188 overall deaths, with 6 deaths in 2023. Within the same year, 61 new cases were detected.”

Furthermore, it also mentions that Bhutan remains committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030, aligning with global targets for HIV/AIDS control and prevention.

Meanwhile, efforts to combat malaria and dengue continue, with Bhutan making strides towards WHO malaria elimination certification by 2025 despite facing challenges from imported cases and periodic outbreaks.

Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs)

Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) present significant health burdens in Bhutan, particularly hypertension and diabetes, affecting the healthcare system’s capacity to manage chronic conditions effectively.

The adoption of WHO’s Package of Essential NCD (PEN) protocol and the People-Centered Care-PEN HEARTS project aims to enhance NCD management and reduce associated morbidity and mortality rates.

The report also highlights gender disparities within Bhutan’s healthcare workforce, with males predominating in specialized roles such as General Specialists, while females dominate nursing positions.