50-year-old Indian national caught smuggling 4.6 kg of heroin at Paro International Airport

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

A 50-year-old Indian national has been caught at the Paro International Airport on 22nd December 2024 smuggling 4.6 kg of heroin.

Royal Bhutan Police shared that this is the first big case of heroin seizure at the airport.

The man who was traveling alone from Bangkok to Paro was caught with the drugs after the routine security check. He had concealed the heroin inside a plastic packet within his luggage.

Currently, the suspect along with the drugs are under the custody of the Paro police.

Police suspects that the man to be a middle man responsible for the package transportation, and the main person might be someone else.

Investigation is ongoing to identify the intended recipient or the main person.