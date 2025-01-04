34-year-old man found dead at his residence

Share Facebook

A 34-year-old man was found dead at his residence in Bebena, Thimphu on 20th December 2024. Police investigation confirmed the man was discovered hanging by a bedsheet from a ceiling fan hook at approximately 9:30 am by his younger brother. Foul play was ruled out.

Police shared that preliminary investigations suggest the time of death was around 4-5 before the report. The deceased, a divorced father of two, arrived home at 1:43 am when his sister opened the main door for him. Family members reported observing no unusual behavior changes leading up to the incident, and denied any history of the deceased having heavy alcohol drinking habit.

Strangely, before his death, the man deleted his call logs and messages.

His divorce occurred five years prior, and his two children reside with their mother in Paro.

The post mortem report is pending. The body was released to the family after a forensic examination on the same day.