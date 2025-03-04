As Nu 2.723 bn worth of smart phones are imported the MoF looks at potential misuse

Talking about the potential import deflection and misuse of the tax free nature of smart phone imports the Finance Minister Lekey Dorji said Nu 2.723 billion (bn) worth of smart phones were imported in 2024.

Lyonpo said the Ministry of Finance is aware of concerns regarding potential deflection of imports, including smartphones, due to tax differentials with neighboring countries.

He said some of the measures adopted to tackle this are enhanced import monitoring to track import patterns, ensure compliance with import regulations; monitoring foreign exchange utilization to detect any anomalies in import transactions in close coordination with the central bank and conduct of periodic audits and inspections of importers to ensure adherence to the prescribed guidelines and prevent misuse of tax exemptions;

 Regarding the enforcement actions, the Ministry is in close coordination with all stakeholders finalizing the regulatory measures against non-compliant importers found violating foreign exchange or import policies. This will include legal action against those engaged in fraudulent activities.

 The government will review the existing taxation and import policies to prevent any unintended misuse of Bhutan’s tax-free status on smartphones and other high-value goods. This will include assessing the need for stricter import conditions, or potential adjustments to taxation policies to align with broader economic and fiscal objectives.

 Lyonpo said the Ministry of Finance remains committed to ensuring that Bhutan’s trade policies support economic sustainability while preventing unintended leakages or misuse of tax benefits.

(i). Total Import of Mobile Phones in Year 2024

MonthQuantity (Numbers)Value (Ngultrum)
January10,904226,879,008.03
February8,491192,282,582.16
March9,105226,225,711.82
April11,807254,059,866.26
May12,065235,416,109.56
June10,169230,440,045.08
July10,830232,965,762.32
August10,946203,732,308.32
September10,365229,106,177.06
October14,860320,971,252.84
November6,335143,855,973.19
December11,366227,163,127.03
Total127,2432,723,097,923.67

(ii) Top Ten Importers- Value Based

RankImporterValue (Ngultrum)
1ispot tech Distributer302, 705,840.95
2Tashi Infocomm Private Limited286,853,676.85
38 Eleven (Aggregate of two licenses)269,712,456.86
4JCD i Store129,939,411.01
5Tenzin Meto Store100,963,876.53
6SmartStore83,490,082.93
7iDesire51,602,811.19
8MS iStudio46,683,042.71
955 Venture Private Limited29,512,780.27
10Data Networks25,177,226.18
Total Value1,326,641,205.48

(iii) Top Ten Importers – Quantity Based

RankImporterQuantity (Numbers)
18 Eleven (Aggregate of two licenses)26,460
2Tashi Infocomm Private Limited3,840
3iSpot tech Distributer3,776
455 Venture Private Limited (Aggregate of three licenses)2,777
5JCD i Store1,579
6Tenzin Meto Store1,402
7SmartStore934
8iDesire523
9Ms iStudio485
10Tashi Electronics450
Total Quantity42,226

