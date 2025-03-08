Bhutanese traditional archery range inaugurated Canberra for the sake of archery and culture in a foreign land

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

A Bhutanese traditional archery range was officially inaugurated in Canberra, the capital of Australia, on 2nd March 2025, by the Ambassador of Bhutan to Australia, Sonam Tobgay.

The development of the range at the Tuggeranong Archery Club of Canberra was initiated by a group called the Traditional Bhutanese Archery Group in Canberra (TBAGC) with the full support and collaboration of the Royal Bhutanese Embassy, the Bhutanese Archery Club of Canberra (BACC) and the Tuggeranong Archery Club.

The inauguration ceremony was also graced by the khenpo from the Bhutanese Buddhist and Cultural Centre of Canberra, executives from the Tuggeranong Archery Club, the president of Bhutanese Archery Club of Canberra, executives from the Australia Bhutanese Association of Canberra, and by traditional archery enthusiasts.

The event featured a traditional Marchang ceremony, symbolizing blessings for the auspicious opening and followed by the welcome speech from BACC president about the history of Bhutanese archery in Canberra. The Ambassador also highlighted the importance of preserving Bhutan’s cultural identity abroad. He commended the TBAGC members for coming together to develop a space that will not only promote the national sport in Australia, but also strengthen intergenerational cultural understanding among the Bhutanese. He also encouraged the traditional Bhutanese archery enthusiasts in other Australian cities to take similar initiatives.

The archery range features traditional archery targets and lanes that align with the Bhutanese competition standards. It prioritizes safety, fully adhering to the rules and regulations of Archery Australia, which ensures a safe environment for archers and spectators. Safety guards are in place for the archers while spectators can enjoy the sport from the designated viewing zone which will be equipped with hazard tapes/cones. Basic amenities such as parking, seating, and refreshments area are available, enhancing the overall experience. The range will also soon have a signage that will explain the history and significance of traditional Bhutanese archery.

TBAGC sees the range as more than just a sports facility. It will be a cultural landmark that represents Bhutanese heritage and identity in Australia.

A spokesperson for TBAGC said “The range was established with the vision of preserving and promoting the rich Bhutanese traditional archery culture in Australia, besides reviving community vitality among Bhutanese and passing on the tradition to the younger generation. As the national sport of Bhutan, traditional archery holds deep cultural significance. The range was created to provide a dedicated space where Bhutanese in Canberra could practice their heritage sport, foster community bonding, and introduce this unique cultural element to the broader Australian audience. That’s why it is a significant moment for the Bhutanese community living here.”

The spokesperson also shared that “By hosting archery events, cultural festivals, and tournaments, it will act as a living cultural space that showcases Bhutan’s unique traditions to Australians and other migrants in Australia. It will also serve as an educational resource for younger Bhutanese in Australia, ensuring that traditional skills, values, and practices are passed on to the younger generation.”

TBAGC will function under the umbrella of BACC. TBAGC plans on organizing Annual Traditional Archery Tournament, which will be open to all the teams across Australia, inter-community cultural sports day where Bhutanese and people from other communities can participate and play friendly matches. They also envision expanding the facilities to host larger cultural festivals, developing youth training programme to cultivate future archers and potentially forming a Bhutanese Traditional Archery Federation of Australia to unify efforts in different States.

There was overwhelming support for the initiative of TBAGC by many members of the Bhutanese community who attended the inauguration. Attendees felt a deep sense of pride and belonging, seeing a piece of their heritage take root in Canberra. The younger generation was especially excited, eager to get involved and discovering how fun and meaningful archery could be in connecting with their roots. Local Australians and visitors were fascinated by the rich cultural experience and showed genuine interest in learning more.