MoAL to support smallholder farmers and boost livestock production

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MoAL) Minister Younten Phuntsho said the ministry is introducing key strategies to help smallholder farmers cope with rising feed costs and increasing demand for livestock products, all while ensuring food security and economic stability.

Livestock farming is crucial for Bhutan’s agriculture, with over 222,000 cattle, 29,000 pigs, and 819,000 poultry primarily raised by smallholder farmers. These farmers rely heavily on animal feed, which is often costly and in short supply.

While Bhutan has 11 feed mills, only five are operational, and they are not running at full capacity. Imported feed ingredients make the costs even higher.

To reduce the financial burden, MoAL has explored subsidies, but found them unsustainable due to the high demand for feed. Instead, the focus has shifted to promoting Total Mixed Ration (TMR) for dairy farmers, made from locally produced fodder, to lessen the need for expensive imported feed. MoAL has also invested in a feed testing laboratory to ensure the quality and safety of locally produced feed.

The ministry is further supporting the production of key feed ingredients like maize, rice, and soybeans, with the goal of creating a more stable supply. To aid farmers, the government has allocated Nu 500 million under the Economic Stimulus Plan to boost the production of these materials.

In addition to feed, the ministry continues to provide essential resources like day-old chicks, piglets, and artificial insemination services to support livestock farming. These efforts aim to make farming more sustainable and affordable for smallholder farmers, helping them meet national food security goals without sacrificing economic viability.