Bhutan’s deaf community form organization to help the deaf realize their potential

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

With the global prevalence of hearing loss on the rise, and the World Health Organization (WHO) projecting that by 2050 700 million will face hearing loss, the need for comprehensive support systems is urgent.

Coinciding with this growing concern, and in alignment with the International Week of Deaf People themed “Sign up for Sign Language Rights,” the Bhutan Deaf Community has taken a significant step forward by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formally establish the Bhutan Deaf Organization (BDO) under the Disabled People’s Organization of Bhutan (DPOB).

This five-year agreement, effective from 24 September 2024 to 23 September 2029 aims toward strengthening the rights, representation, and welfare of deaf individuals in the country.

The signing ceremony held in Paro, was attended by key members of DPOB and the Bhutan Deaf Community, as well as other stakeholders in the disability advocacy sector.

DPOB has shared that the MoU aims to empower the deaf community through advocacy, social inclusion, and international recognition. This collaborative effort is a major step toward creating a more inclusive society in Bhutan, with a particular focus on advancing the needs and rights of Deaf people.

“This collaboration not only aims to strengthen the Bhutanese deaf community, but also to gain international recognition by pursuing membership in the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD), ensuring that Bhutan’s deaf population is represented on a global scale,” read a statement from DPOB

With membership in WFD, Bhutan’s Deaf community will be better positioned to participate in international forums, contribute to global discussions on disability rights, and gain access to resources and expertise from other countries.

Beyond international recognition, BDO is dedicated to empowering deaf individuals to realize their full potential. The organization will work to create opportunities for lifelong learning, employment, and inclusive decision-making, ensuring that deaf people in Bhutan have equal access to the same opportunities as their hearing counterparts.

Furthermore, BDO aims to promote a sense of pride within Bhutan Deaf Community by promoting the use of Bhutanese sign language and celebrating deaf culture. Raising awareness about deaf people’s rights and advocating for policies that support inclusivity are at the forefront of the organization’s mission.

According to the MoU shared by DPOB, BDO will also provide opportunities for social engagement and community building, recognizing that social participation is key to breaking down the barriers faced by deaf individuals.

DPOB, which has long been at the forefront of disability advocacy in Bhutan, will play a crucial role in supporting the establishment and operation of BDO. Acting as the umbrella organization, DPOB will be responsible for financial oversight and managing the necessary funds to support BDO’s activities.

Overall, the MOU signed between DPOB and BDO is to: “Enable Bhutan to obtain membership of the World Federation of the Deaf, to generally aid and assist in the advancement of the deaf people of Bhutan, to empower deaf people to realize their potential and abilities, through lifelong learning, employment and inclusive decision making, and to provide opportunities for social activities/engagements for the Deaf Community in Bhutan.”