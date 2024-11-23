Calls for modernization, equality, and proper support for children in Marriage Bill 2024

Share Facebook

The Natural Resources and Environment Committee (NREC) presented the Marriage (Amendment) Bill of Bhutan 2024 for deliberation in the National Council.

In his presentation, the Chairperson of the NREC, Kelzang Lhendup, briefly outlined various consultations done with the relevant authorities.

The Bhutan Living Standards Survey 2022 reveals that nearly 16,500 people in Bhutan are divorced. Based on research, NREC identified key reasons for divorce, which were lack of commitment, excessive arguing, infidelity, marrying at a young age, unrealistic expectations, lack of equality in the relationship, inadequate preparation for marriage, and domestic violence.

The proposed amendment introduces two key changes to child support rules. First, it limits child support payments to 40 percent of a person’s net income, no matter how many children are involved. Second, for those with multiple marriages or divorces, the child support for subsequent marriages or divorce will be calculated based on 40 percent of the remaining net income after fulfilling existing obligations.

However, some members of the House argued that setting child support at 40 percent of the remaining net income for subsequent marriages may not serve the best interests of the child, as the support amount would shrink with each new marriage. So, they proposed revising the child support provisions to scale payments according to the number of children, rather than imposing a 40 percent cap.

During the deliberations, the members shared their views on the new provisions being proposed, and on the provisions amended by the committee. Following the discussions, the House directed NREC to revisit certain provisions in consultation with the Members who raised concerns.

The Chairperson emphasized, “Citizens expect the Marriage Act to uphold equality, provide clear guidance on its importance, and protect the rights of married individuals. Also, the Act should adapt to the changing societal landscape shaped by modernization. The committee aims to provide clear and relevant Acts, ensuring it addresses equality and respects all individuals, regardless of any factors.”

NREC accepted two provisions amended by the National Assembly and, further amended 14, and proposed nine new ones. The final Bill is scheduled to be adopted on 3rd December 2024.