Health Minister responds to concerns over charges for off-hour healthcare services

During the 3rd Sitting of the Second Session of the Fourth Parliament, South Thimphu’s MP Tshewang Rinzin raised a question to the Ministry of Health (MoH) regarding the implementation of free healthcare services in Bhutan.

He highlighted concerns about patients who are referred late to the Jigme Dorji Wangchuk National Referral Hospital, where they are asked to pay for consultations, which appears to contradict the principle of free healthcare services.

In response, Health Minister Tandin Wangchuk explained that the regular working hours for health workers are from 9 am to 3 pm. However, if a patient wishes to meet a particular doctor outside of these hours, from 4 pm to 7 pm, a fee is charged. The Health Minister clarified, “If a patient needs to meet a doctor during this off-hour period, a minimum charge of Nu 500 is applied.”

He further noted that if this off-hour service is found to be problematic, it will be discussed further and potentially removed.