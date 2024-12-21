Changing societal norms and building an inclusive society for persons with disabilities

Share Facebook

The National Disability Conference 2024 from December 3 to 4 aimed to change societal norms and build an inclusive society for persons with disabilities to participate and contribute to society like any other person.

The common assumption held by most is that people with disabilities are disabled because of their past karmic actions. So, the program intends to broaden the mindset of people and call for action in breaking the myths, and to support and provide necessary help for the disabled community.

The program officer, Yonten Jamtsho, highlighted the importance of the day, sharing that there is a need to call for reflection, action, and renewed commitment that people with disabilities will also be included in every aspect of our society.

With the theme “Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future,” he emphasized that leadership is not just only about holding the power rather it should be about creating and giving opportunities for everyone including a person with disability.

During the conference, the Ability Bhutan Society (ABS) presented a documentary video of a family’s journey with their child who was diagnosed with spastic cerebral palsy, a condition that profoundly impacted his development, and the daily life of the family.

His parents initially faced an emotional turmoil and confusion following his diagnosis. In the beginning, they sought help from traditional healers and spiritual guides, influenced by local beliefs attributing his condition as “Jagali” or karmic misfortune. These efforts, however, yielded no results.

Family tensions worsened, as they struggled with stigma and a lack of support, the couple eventually moved out of the village, and built a small home, giving them a much-needed fresh start at the new place.

A significant shift occurred in 2023 when the family engaged with the ABS/BMZ/DAHW Project, attending an assessment camp at Damphu Hospital. The project connected them with support services, physiotherapy equipment, and awareness programs, fostering a more compassionate community environment.

The father of the child received entrepreneurship training with support from gewog, allowing them to start a vegetable farming business for additional income. With consistent medical intervention, the child made visible progress, gaining head control, facial expressions, and some ability to feed himself.

Reflecting on their journey, the mother of a child urged other parents to prioritize medical care over beliefs about karma. Their story underscores the importance of evidence-based treatment, community support, and the profound impact of awareness programs on families raising children with disabilities.

Sonam Choden, faculty of Wangsel Insititute for the Deaf, presented a research case study on the impact of delay in sign language acquisition on the writing development of children who are deaf.

She emphasized that early exposure to sign language is crucial to deaf children in their lives, but due to the inaccessibility of language acquisition, there is a lack of language and literacy development among deaf children.

Currently, 6.8 percent of the total population which is less than 50,000 are disabled in many forms in Bhutan.

The National Disability Conference 2024 was held at Namgay Heritage, Thimphu. The two-day program brought together key stakeholders to foster inclusivity, strengthen policies, and enhance service provision for persons with disabilities in Bhutan.