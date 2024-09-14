Dental Department located back to JDWNRH

Share Facebook

Last year the Dental Department was set up in Taba, Thimphu to address the decentralization of healthcare services beyond Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) premise.

The relocation was intended to address growing patient demand and alleviate congestion at JDWNRH by distributing services more evenly across different regions. By establishing the Dental Department in Taba, health authorities hoped to provide more localized care, reduce wait times, and enhance the accessibility of dental services for residents in the area.

However, there were significant issues related to the accessibility to the facility in Taba as the location created substantial difficulties for patients, particularly those with limited mobility, who found it challenging to reach the dental clinic. There were coordination difficulties where the distance from the main hospital has complicated coordination between dental services and other medical departments, particularly for patients requiring comprehensive, multidisciplinary care.

Therefore, the Ministry of Health (MoH) decided to move the Dental Department back to JDWNRH.

According to MoH, several logistical challenges at Taba have been hindering the delivery of timely and efficient dental care. It was decided that the Dental Department be located closer to the main hospital and integrate with other medical services, enhance patient access and optimize resource utilization.

“Being within the main hospital will make dental services more accessible to patients and streamline the referral process between departments. Moreover, there will be better coordination and being close proximity to other medical specialties at JDWNRH will improve collaboration in patient care, particularly for cases that require multidisciplinary treatment,” stated MoH.

To illustrate the impact of these issues, MoH provided an example: “Mr X visited the dental hospital at Taba for a tooth extraction, where it was discovered that his blood pressure was elevated. He was referred to JDWNRH for a medical consultation, received treatment, and returned to Taba for his dental procedure. However, his blood pressure remained high, resulting in a second referral back to JDWNRH. This case illustrates how patients have to shuttle between facilities for their dental check-ups.”

Upon its return to JDWNRH, the Dental Department will continue to provide its core services without alteration. Nevertheless, MoH said that the improved resources and availability of the operating theater at JDWNRH may allow for an expansion of specialized surgical services.

The relocation to JDWNRH is anticipated to benefit the dental staff in several ways. Being situated at JDWNRH will enable more efficient use of resources and alleviate the challenges associated with working in a remote location.

MoH noted that staff will have better access to hospital-wide support systems, including diagnostic services and emergency medical care, which will facilitate the delivery of timely treatments. While the patient inflow at JDWNRH may increase, the availability of enhanced resources is expected to help the staff manage the higher caseload more effectively.

As for the timeline for relocating the remaining clinics, MoH indicated that the process is planned within this month. “At present, the plan is to relocate 2-3 chairs every week. The relocation will be carried out in phases to ensure minimal disruption to services, and the goal is to complete the shift within this month, if possible, provided that logistical arrangements proceed smoothly.”