Details on Gyalsung Program as it readies for the launch

His Majesty The King, during the Royal Address to the nation on the 112th National Day of Bhutan on 17 December 2019, announced the launch of the Gyalsung-National Service.

The Gyalsung website states that its objective is to guide and inspire young people to become independent thinkers who can contribute to the country’s development, and aims to equip every young Bhutanese with the personal attributes, discipline, professional skills, and capabilities needed to succeed in the 21st century, and contribute to nation-building.

Each year, approximately 13,000 youths aged 18 will participate, marking their transition to adulthood.

Thus, the first batch of the Gyalsung training is scheduled to commence on 5 September 2024.

The Bhutanese reached out to Gyalsung Media to obtain further clarifications about the project, as every youth and their parents have been eagerly awaiting details on how the project will be implemented.

It has been announced that the Gyalsung Training for 2024 will last three months.

The Gyalsung Media confirmed that both the years 2024 and 2025 will each have a three-month training period.

“Every batch will comprise two cohorts each,” said the Gyalsung Media. According to the information shared, youths in the first cohort of the 2024 batch are required to join the training from 5 September and it will conclude on 3 December. For the second cohort of the 2024 batch, the training will begin on 16 December 2025 and end on 15 March 2025.

The 2025 batch training will also be divided into two cohorts. The first cohort will start on 1 April 2025 and end on 30 June 2025. The second cohort will run from 1 August 2025 to 30 October 2025.

“From the 2026 batch onwards, Gyalsung Training Program will be conducted over a period of 11 months spanning from 1 March 2026 till the end of January the following year,” said the Gyalsung Media, and further pointed out, “This will include BMT, National Education, Life Skills as well as skilling programs in Home Security, Food Security, Community Security and ICT.”

As for the courses and programs planned for the youths, Gyalsung Media informed that the Gyalsung Training for 2024 and 2025 will include Basic Military Training (BMT) as well as lectures in National Education and Leadership Courses.

The Gyalsung Media said, “The National Education component covers subjects, such as Bhutan’s Political History, National Security issues, Driglam Namzha, and Nangchoe. The BMT will be conducted by the Royal Bhutan Army, leadership by the Royal Institute of Governance and Strategic Studies, and other courses will be overseen by Specialists in their respective fields.”

It has also been informed that for the years 2024 and 2025, the Gyalsung Academy (GA) will accommodate 1 battalion totaling 528 cadets in Gyalpozhing, 2 battalions totaling 1,056 cadets in Jamtsholing, 2 battalions totaling 1,056 cadets in Khotokha, and 2 battalions totaling 1,056 cadets in Pemathang.

The Gyalsung Media expressed that they were highly encouraged by the tremendous support of the public, and the project has not faced challenges and difficulties so far. “The enthusiasm of the youth and their parents for the Gyalsung program, this is evident in the near 100 percent registration of all eligible youth for the 2024 batch.”

Furthermore, with the support of the Royal Government of Bhutan and all other stakeholders, including local governments and educational institutions, the training is well-positioned for a successful launch.

“Despite the complexity of the task and major scope involved in simultaneously constructing four academics spread across the country, Gyalsung Infra is working tirelessly towards completion of all the facilities for the launch of the full 11-month program by March 2026.”

The Gyalsung Program integrates a blend of traditional values with contemporary skill-building by mandating a structured training program that spans military, educational, and leadership disciplines, it aims to forge a generation capable of both upholding Bhutan’s cultural heritage and meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving world.

Moreover, the Gyalsung Program represents a forward-thinking investment in the country’s human capital.

The program’s expansion to an 11-month duration by 2026 will encompass a broader range of competencies, equipping youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to address issues of security, sustainability, and technology, thus ensuring that the nation’s future leaders are both well-prepared and adaptable to future challenges.