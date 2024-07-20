Indian Foreign Secretary visits Bhutan

Share Facebook

Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri was on an official visit to Bhutan from 19-20 July 2024, which was his first visit abroad after taking over as the Foreign Secretary.

During the visit, Foreign Secretary Misri will receive an audience with His Majesty The King of Bhutan. He will call on Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, and meet the Foreign Secretary and other senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan. The two Foreign Secretaries will also co-chair the India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks (‘Plan Talks’).

The Foreign Secretary on Friday called on Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay at the Prime Minister’s Office. The meeting discussed various areas of mutual cooperation, including hydropower and renewable energy, the 13th Five Year Plan, the Economic Stimulus Programme, tourism, and connectivity.

The Prime Minister expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government and people of India for their steadfast support in Bhutan’s development journey. The Foreign Secretary reaffirmed India’s commitment to being a reliable friend and development partner in Bhutan’s pursuit of success, prosperity, and happiness.

This visit upholds the longstanding tradition of regular high-level exchanges between Bhutan and India, and notably the Indian Foreign Secretary’s first overseas visit since his appointment on July 15, 2024. The Hon’ble Prime Minister also hosted a luncheon for the Indian delegation at his residence.

The MEA said the visit also underscores the highest priority Government of India attaches to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy.