Dr Karma Phuntsho’s take on the migration crisis and possible solutions

Ramon Magsaysay Award winner Dr Karma Phuntsho shared his thoughts on the migration crisis and possible solutions.

“I think His Majesty The King, the Prime Minister and all leaders are making concerted effort to address this, and what we do as a Civil Society Organization, and individuals, is to supplement the big projects and initiatives,” said Dr Karma.

On why migration is happening, Dr Karma said that Bhutan is no longer an isolated community.

“I grew up when my village had a saying, which said Jatsha Namye Thama, or the last village of Jatsha (which is now a one hour drive) is the end of the sky,” he said.

“Compare this to 2019 when I went to New York, and I realized I have more first cousins there in NYC than back home. This is how the world has exploded, and there are new expectations and new dreams,” he added.

He said young people’s dreams and expectations are not fulfilled here, but when they get there, they also realize the dream is not as romantic or as beautiful as they thought it would be.

Dr Karma said this experience is good, in a way, as it shows both the blessings and challenges of Bhutan.

In terms of the solution, Dr Karma said, “What we need is good education, public education to tell that this fresh new dream seen through Korean soap operas is not really there. This is a life better and fulfilling, where small is beautiful, and less is more.”

He acknowledged that to start with as human beings, we all need the requisites of life, and the economy has to be developed and people have to be brought above the poverty line.

However, he said the economy must promote socially responsible, culturally and environmentally friendly businesses, such that people are prosperous but also make sure that unending greed is countered and restrained.

Dr Karma said that even if the economy is developed to the highest level, if people’s sense of greed is not controlled, then there is spiritual and moral degradation and they can never obtain happiness.

He said it has to be a double-pronged approach of both education and material development.

He said that basic needs and security need to be taken care of. Giving the example of Loden Foundation, he said they funded around 300 entrepreneurs and around 200 are still working. He said if they were not supported then they would have left, as well as the employees under them.

Dr Karma said this is the small difference they could make for a better society.

He said there needs to be a big shift in how we bring up children.

“When I look at society, the top 20 percent are thriving and flourishing no matter what, and the bottom 20 percent will always have a tough time no matter what. It is the middle 60 percent that we need to be able to shape through government policies, programs and education.”

He said the middle 60 percent are not faring, as they should, in terms of productivity, social responsibility, etc.

Dr Karma said that there needs to be big changes to the educational system, as the society is facing big changes with unprecedented entry of tremendous global media and social media, and they are losing people to distractions.

He said that with Gyalsung, now being there, his wish is that the whole education system will help the 60 percent to become more productive.