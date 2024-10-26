Education Minister addresses student mental health in response to a recent suicide

Share Facebook

In response to the recent death by suicide of a school student in Thimphu over academic stress, the Education Minister Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa has announced a comprehensive strategy aimed at addressing academic pressure and enhancing mental health support for students throughout the country.

Lyonpo expressed her deep condolences to the grieving family, stating, “While this incident highlights the complex challenges faced by students, including academic stress, the ministry is committed to addressing these issues comprehensively to reduce the risk of similar tragedies in the future.”

Since the beginning of 2023, the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) has implemented a School Health and Well-being Strategy that encompasses eight core programs. These initiatives are designed to support student mental health and alleviate the pressures associated with academic performance.

Key components of the strategy include a mentor-mentee system, resilience development programs, career counseling, and anti-bullying efforts and until now, the ministry has successfully trained 37 education officers, 353 principals, and 634 well-being focal persons and counselors to facilitate these initiatives.

Currently, 155 trained counselors are deployed in secondary schools, however, Lyonpo acknowledged that this number is insufficient.

Lyonpo stated that the MoESD is actively working with the RCSC to recruit and train additional counselors to ensure that all students have access to the mental health support they need.

In addition to these efforts, MoESD has launched the Winter Youth Resilience Development Program, aimed specifically at helping vulnerable students build resilience and develop essential self-care skills. The program focuses on raising awareness about mental health and providing students with tools to cope with academic pressures.

Furthermore, a partnership with Zoala, a mental health App, has proven effective in identifying and preventing potential suicides among students. Moreover, the ministry plans to expand this initiative nationwide in the coming months.

Recognizing that parental expectations can significantly contribute to academic pressure, the ministry has also introduced the School Parenting Awareness Program which aims to educate parents on positive child-rearing practices and encourage them to adopt more supportive approaches to their children’s education.

“It is important to note that Bhutan’s 40 percent pass mark is far less demanding compared to developed countries, like Singapore and Korea, where higher academic thresholds often create more intense pressure,” added Lyonpo.

MoESD is also collaborating with schools to encourage open communication about mental health and academic stress, encouraging students to speak up about their struggles. By creating a culture that prioritizes mental well-being, the ministry aims to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues and empower students to seek help when needed.

As part of its long-term vision, MoESD plans to conduct regular assessments of the effectiveness of these programs by continuously monitoring the situation hoping to make necessary adjustments and improvements based on feedback from students, parents, and educators.