Sephu community raises concerns over Mega Solar Project: MoENR Minister responds

The Sephu community expressed dissatisfaction with the Sephu Mega Solar Project’s development. According to the Sephu Gup, residents claim that promises made during the initial planning stages have not been fulfilled, and changes to the project are impacting their livelihoods, particularly yak herding. The community was initially told that their yaks would be allowed to graze freely on the project site. However, the construction of chain-link fencing around the area has restricted access, leading to frustration among herders. Some have even resorted to selling their yaks due to a lack of grazing areas. Other grievances included incomplete blacktopped roads and unfulfilled promises of a milk processing unit for the community.

In response, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resource, Gem Tshering, clarified the situation, stating that the design of the Sephu Solar Farm has undergone a rigorous review by independent international consultants. The project adheres to the best international standards, as per the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which is financing the project.

“There have been no changes made to the design of the solar plant,” Lyonpo Gem Tshering said, emphasizing that safety is of top priority.

He said that the fencing is necessary to protect both people and animals from accidents, and to secure the equipment on site.To address concerns about movement restrictions, Lyonpo revealed that a designated corridor is being provided between the plots, allowing safe passage for people and animals. Additionally, land above the national highway and across the stream, initially part of the project, is being avoided to optimize land use. Regarding the community’s expectations for infrastructure, Lyonpo Gem pointed out that five activities were approved under the ADB’s Project Administration Manual (PAM) with a budget of Nu 7 million, which included road improvements, fencing, a clinic, water source development, and a milk processing unit. However, the project has already exceeded this budget, spending over Nu 10 million to blacktop a 2 km farm road between Yongtru and Longmaed villages. The additional cost, amounting to Nu 2.635 million is being addressed in consultations with the dzongkhag to determine if some activities can be included in the 13th Five-Year-Plan (FYP).

Lyonpo also reassured that despite these challenges, the project is set for completion in 2025 and will continue to implement the remaining activities as per the PAM. He reminded the public that these funds are part of the loan component, and the community’s concerns will be addressed.

Lyonpo said while a grievance redressal mechanism is in place, with a committee available to resolve any issues no formal grievances have been submitted to date adding formal channels need to be utilized.