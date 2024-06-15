Electricity infrastructure in Bongo and Getana Gewogs

Share Facebook

During the Question and Answer Session of the 2nd Sitting of the National Assembly, the Member of Parliament (MP) from Bongo-Chapcha Constituency, Pempa, raised concerns on the inadequate electricity supply in Bongo and Getana Gewogs to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources (MoENR) Gyem Tshering.

He further detailed the challenges, highlighting the presence of single-phase transformers, a shortage of linemen, and deteriorating utility poles in Bongo and Getana, and it was a pledge made by PDP to resolve the issues.

The MoENR Lyonpo said, “Regarding the upgrade of single-phase transformers to three-phase in Bongo and Getana, Bhutan Power Corporation (BPC) received a letter from the Thrizin of the Dzongkhag Tshogdue, Chukha, requesting this upgrade in 2021. Subsequently, BPC has informed Thrizin that they are still awaiting the detailed list of three-phase requirements. Once they receive this information, BPC will plan the upgrade of single-phase transformers to three-phase accordingly.”

Lyonpo also mentioned that during the annual maintenance of electric infrastructures, areas with electric poles in poor condition will be upgraded with the assistance of BPC.

“To replace the single-phase transformers with three-phase transformers all at once, we need to carefully consider the budget implications, as increased investment could potentially lead to higher taxes. Therefore, it’s crucial to explore sponsorships that can help mitigate these challenges,” said the minister.

Lyonpo said that the people need not worry, as MoENR, in collaboration with BPC, is actively planning to address these issues soon.

MoENR will soon initiate the replacement of single-phase transformers with three-phase transformers.