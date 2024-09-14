Farmers opt for chain link fencing over electric fence

Share Facebook

Farmers battling with wildlife incursions into their fields are increasingly abandoning electric fencing in favor of chain-link fencing. Agriculture extension officers and local leaders report that farmers are opting for sturdier and more reliable fencing options, as the electric fences are prone to rapid deterioration and require high maintenance, which is not possible due to the shortage of people.

Agriculture Extension Officer of Chaling Gewog, Mongar, Lobzang Chopel, explained that electric fences often start to deteriorate after just one year of installation.

“People are unable to maintain the electric fences because they don’t have the time. They are busy working in their fields, and there aren’t many people available to help with the upkeep. As a result, the fences are often left unattended. The wires rust, and the wooden posts rot after four to five years of use,” he said.

Despite the awareness among farmers, of the need for regular maintenance, such as keeping the area weed-free to ensure a stronger current, he said that these tasks are often neglected.

“It’s not that the electric fencing is of no use. But due to its constant need for maintenance, people have stopped using it. Now, many are buying their own chain-link fencing, despite its higher cost,” he said.

Adding to the challenge, the villagers revealed that wildlife such as deer, wild boars, foxes, and porcupines have grown accustomed to the electric shock, rendering the fences less effective.

“That’s why they’re turning to chain-link fences, which are effective against all these animals except for monkeys,” he added.

In Tsamang Gewog, the story is somewhat different. Gup of Tsamang reported that electric fencing there is still effective at seventy to eighty percent of its capacity.

However, he said that individual households must actively maintain the fences, often with assistance from the local forest department.

“The fences are working well, except for the monkeys. We have submitted proposals for chain-link fencing as an additional measure,” he said.

Monkeys remain a persistent problem for farmers, as they often arrive in large groups, sometimes numbering 300 to 400.

“There seems to be no protection against them. Farmers need to be in their fields by 5 am and stay there until late evening. Villagers worry less about other wild animals due to the electric fencing, but with monkeys, there is no chance,” the Gup said.

Villagers resort to throwing stones at the monkeys to chase them away.

“They have no choice but to keep fighting. It’s a matter of feeding themselves and making a living,” he added.

In some regions, such as Samtse, electric fencing is not in use. The agriculture extension officer there said that electric fences are usually no match for elephants and monkeys. However, in places like Samrang Gewog, where monkeys are not a problem, electric fencing works well, thanks to organized community groups responsible for regular maintenance.

Pemthang Gup from Samdrup Jongkhar adds, “Most people here have abandoned electric fencing, preferring chain-link fencing to protect against wild boars and deer. In areas with monkeys, combining solar fencing with chain-link fencing has proven most effective. Still, chain-link fences are no match for elephants. Overall, farmers prefer chain-link over electric fencing due to the frequent maintenance required.”

Currently the biggest issue, according to villagers and agriculture extension officers, remains the human-wildlife conflict, compounded by a shortage of people available to work in the fields and maintain the fences.