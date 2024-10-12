Health Minister addresses challenges faced by remote health workers, promises support and fair work distribution

Share Facebook

During the 8th Meet-the-Press Session, Minister of Health, Tandin Wangchuk, stated that the government is aware of the difficulties faced by newly hired health workers, especially those serving in remote areas, and is taking steps to improve their situation and job satisfaction.

Lyonpo Tandin Wangchuk highlighted efforts to tackle the heavy workloads that often arise during public and government holidays for the health workers.

“Some people are expressing dissatisfaction about temporary duties, but when they need to take a break in the future and can’t get leave, that creates its own challenges. We aim to assign temporary duties for health workers on leave in a fair and transparent way,” Lyonpo noted.

MoH is focusing on distributing tasks more fairly and bringing in additional support staff in areas that see a high demand for services, particularly during busy times.

Regarding the travel and daily allowances, Lyonpo pointed out that it gets delayed for health workers in the remote area. However, to ensure that health workers receive their travel and daily allowances without unnecessary delays, efforts are being made to enhance coordination between the finance and administrative departments.

In an effort to create a safe environment, all hospitals have introduced mechanisms for reporting issues, allowing staff to voice their concerns without fear of backlash. The government is also improving communication between health workers and administrative teams by establishing regular feedback sessions, including monthly online meetings between department heads and hospital leaders.

Through these initiatives, the government aims to create a more supportive and transparent workplace for health workers, particularly those in challenging remote settings, ultimately enhancing their well-being and the quality of health services provided.