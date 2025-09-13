Health Ministry says early detection in pregnant women reduces hearing, vision, and developmental disabilities in children

Share Facebook

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has been placing greater emphasis on early intervention to safeguard the health of both mothers and children, recognizing that the first stages of life, even before conception, play a critical role in determining long-term well-being.

Through the launch of the Comprehensive Maternal and Child Health Program (CMCHP), the ministry has introduced a series of measures that begin as early as the preconception stage and extend well into postnatal care.

It ranges from guiding couples to prepare for a healthy pregnancy, screening for medical and mental health conditions, and addressing nutritional needs, to ensuring safe delivery practices and early identification of developmental delays in children.

Among the wide range of services, the program also focuses on reducing the risk of disabilities in children by supporting pregnant women with nutrition, medical and oral health screenings, and early developmental checks.

“These initiatives focus on protecting mothers and newborns from conditions that can lead to hearing, vision, developmental, physical, and cognitive impairments,” said MoH.

According to the ministry, during pregnancy, measures like antenatal checkups and supplementation with iron, folic acid, and iodine help reduce the risk of neural tube defects, intellectual disabilities, and anemia-related complications.

Safe delivery, skilled birth attendance, and early newborn care, including practices such as neonatal resuscitation and Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC), are also crucial in preventing birth-related injuries, cerebral palsy, and other developmental challenges.

MoH said, “Our Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) protects children from vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, rubella, polio, and meningitis, which can cause hearing loss, blindness, and paralysis.” The ministry further said, “Nutritional support through Vitamin A supplementation, promotion of iodized salt, and exclusive breastfeeding also helps prevent blindness, intellectual disabilities, and poor growth outcomes.”

MoH mentioned that early detection and treatment of conditions like neonatal jaundice, sepsis, and hearing impairments help prevent lifelong disabilities.

Growth monitoring and the Bhutan Child Development Screening Tool (BCDST) further support children’s speech, language, and cognitive development as part of broader efforts to ensure timely support for maternal and child health.

MoH said that pregnant women in Bhutan undergo a series of screenings to detect potential risks to their unborn child’s health.

Ultrasounds at 11–13 weeks and 18–22 weeks help identify structural or congenital issues, while routine blood and urine tests screen for conditions that could affect development. “At every antenatal visit, health workers check blood pressure and urine to screen for pre-eclampsia and related hypertensive disorders. These conditions can restrict blood flow to the baby, leading to intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR) or even neurological disabilities if not detected early,” the ministry said.

MoH also noted that reviewing the mother’s medical and family history further helps identify risks, ensuring timely interventions to prevent disabilities and protect both mother and child.

When asked about the reach of these early intervention programs, the Ministry of Health said that over 95 percent of pregnant women in Bhutan attend at least one antenatal care (ANC) visit, with more than 80 percent completing four or more visits. MoH added that these high levels of attendance provide strong opportunities for screening, counselling, and early interventions, ensuring that the majority of pregnant women benefit from the services.

MoH said, “We have seen the greatest impact in preventing nutritional and infection-related disabilities.”

Moreover, Bhutan’s Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) has effectively prevented hearing and vision impairments caused by diseases such as measles, rubella, and meningitis.

MoH said that awareness is a key part of the program. Counselling on nutrition, safe pregnancy, immunization, mental health, and early child development is provided during antenatal and postnatal visits, supported by the Mother and Child Health (MCH) Handbook.

Furthermore, MoH noted that through programs such as the World Bank-supported Accelerating Maternal and Child Health Program (AMCHP), thousands of pregnant women across Bhutan have been able to access essential services, including antenatal and postnatal care, nutrition counselling, and immunization, ensuring timely support for both mothers and children.

Early intervention in pregnancy is crucial as it helps identify and address potential health risks before they can lead to lifelong disabilities. According to the ministry, by providing timely screenings, nutritional support, counselling, and essential healthcare services, these measures protect both mothers and their children, ensuring healthier pregnancies, safer births, and better long-term development outcomes.