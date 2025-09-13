Happiness at school among Grade III students drops by 16 percent, while one in four teachers reports no ICT training

The National Education Assessment (NEA) 2024 has revealed a worrying decline in student well-being alongside persistent gaps in teaching practices.

The assessment covered not only academics, but also students’ well-being and school environments, while also taking insights from teachers and school leaders.

Among Grade III students, those who reported “always” feeling happy at school fell from 44 percent in 2021 to 28 percent in 2024, a decrease by 16 percent.

Teachers and principals also saw a decline in the number of students who ‘always’ feel happy at school, with 5 percent reported by teachers and 10 percent by principals.

Although the report says the drop is not statistically significant, it still raises concerns about students’ emotional well-being.

Furthermore, the assessment found that 49 percent of Grade III and 51 percent of Grade VI students spend at least an hour daily playing digital games, while 51 percent of Grade III and 60 percent of Grade VI students reported using electronic gadgets for at least an hour daily.

Time spent on social media was also high, with 32 percent of Grade III and 42 percent of Grade VI students spending an hour or more each day.

According to the assessment, teacher practices and school conditions also show gaps. The report states, “One in four teachers reported not receiving any ICT training in 2024.” Thus, professional development in ICT and 21st-century skills has declined compared to 2021.

Teachers remain confident in their assessment and instructional practices, and job satisfaction has stayed high, but ICT integration in classrooms remains among the lowest-reported practices.

Principals highlighted additional challenges in schools, whereby about 41 percent reported that teaching and learning materials (TLMs) for children with disabilities were not available, and 58 percent noted a lack of inclusive instructional facilities.

Science TLMs were in the poorest condition compared to English, Mathematics, and Dzongkha, though textbooks were generally in better condition, with 84-89 percent of principals rating them as adequate or good.

Another finding from the assessment is that one in four principals reported issues with teacher alcohol abuse or unjustified absences.

To address these issues, the NEA 2024 recommends several measures to improve learning and well-being. These include strengthening inclusive education strategies, expanding ECCD access, improving ICT use in classrooms, and reviving teacher professional development in 21st-century skills.