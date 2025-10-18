Heavy snowfall isolated Laya for six days before power finally returned

Share Facebook

After six long days of darkness and freezing temperatures, electricity was finally restored to Laya Gewog on the evening of 11th October. The highland community had been cut off since a heavy and unexpected snowfall on 5th October brought down power lines and blocked several trails leading into the area.

The early October snowstorm, one of the heaviest in recent years, blanketed the upper reaches of Gasa in thick snow, disrupting both communication and transport. Over ten electric poles across the dzongkhag were damaged, with four completely snapped and six others toppled under the snow’s weight. In Laya, restoration teams faced a tough challenge, working in icy conditions and slippery terrain to reconnect the power lines.

Laya Gup said the total cost of the damage is yet to be determined, but the response effort reflected the community’s resilience. “Even without road access from Taktsemakha, our people helped carry materials and assisted the technicians,” he said. “Their support made it possible to bring back power earlier than expected.”

The snowfall, while scenic, created severe hardship for the highland residents. Temperatures dropped sharply, food supplies became harder to transport, and with mobile networks barely functioning, many families were left isolated from outside communication.

During the blackout, villagers relied on solar panels from a few households and small generators from the gewog office and nearby institutions to charge essential devices. “It wasn’t easy,” said Passang, a 66-year-old resident and former tshogpa. “We managed by sharing light and warmth, but the cold nights felt longer without power. I was surprised and thankful that the restoration team managed it so quickly.”

Another villager shared that the snowfall was heavier than usual for October. “It felt like mid-winter. Even walking to the next house was difficult, and with no electricity or proper signal, we felt completely cut off,” she said.

According to records, Laya Gewog, home to about 1,100 residents, is the second-largest in Gasa, hosting key institutions such as schools, a basic health unit, a renewable natural resources center, the gewog office, and Jigme Dorji National Park. The community is also home to seven lhakhangs, which were reportedly unaffected by the snowfall.

While Laya bore the brunt of the storm, Lunana Gewog reported no major damages apart from heavy snow accumulation. However, authorities noted that early snow events like this could become more frequent due to shifting weather patterns.

For many in Laya, the six days without power served as a stark reminder of how fragile life can be in the highlands, where a single snowstorm can isolate an entire community, yet also reveal its enduring spirit of cooperation and resilience.