Kaizen session by JICA and MoF in Thimphu

staff 2 days ago BUSINESS Leave a comment 118 Views

The Finance Minister Lekey Dorji opened the “Kaizen Knowledge Sharing Seminar” at Terma Linca where more than 50 officials from private sector, SoEs including DHI, Gedu college of Budiness and RIM, and other Government agencies took part.

This seminar is organised by DMDF, MOF in collaboration with JICA. Kaizen is a powerful methodology to enhance efficiency and productivity across sectors by making small incremental improvements and eliminating inefficiencies and losses, which over time culminates in significant advancements in performance, agility and effectiveness.

The minister thanked the JICA chief representative in Bhutan Mr. Kimata Yoichiro and urged the participants to actively engage in the day long sessions.

The session saw interesting ideas being exchanged on various issues and was well attended.

Check Also

MoESD rolls out nationwide winter programs to keep students engaged beyond the classroom

With schools closed for the winter break, the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Bhutanese - Leading the way.
© Copyright The Bhutanese 2026, All Rights Reserved.