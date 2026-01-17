Kaizen session by JICA and MoF in Thimphu

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Finance Minister Lekey Dorji opened the “Kaizen Knowledge Sharing Seminar” at Terma Linca where more than 50 officials from private sector, SoEs including DHI, Gedu college of Budiness and RIM, and other Government agencies took part.

This seminar is organised by DMDF, MOF in collaboration with JICA. Kaizen is a powerful methodology to enhance efficiency and productivity across sectors by making small incremental improvements and eliminating inefficiencies and losses, which over time culminates in significant advancements in performance, agility and effectiveness.

The minister thanked the JICA chief representative in Bhutan Mr. Kimata Yoichiro and urged the participants to actively engage in the day long sessions.

The session saw interesting ideas being exchanged on various issues and was well attended.