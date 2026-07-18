Knee surgeries in JDWNRH save time and hard currency

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Before 2023, knee replacement surgeries had to be referred to Kolkata, India with the cost per knee coming to around Nu 200,000 plus and two knees coming to around Nu 500,000. In Vellore it can cost Nu 600,000 per knee.

After the successful first total knee replacement surgery in Bhutan on 30th December 2022, performed on a 66-year-old woman from Lunana, there has been no looking back.

19 knee replacement surgeries were done in JDWNRH in 2023, followed by 47 surgeries in 2024, 83 in 2025 and as of June 2026 there were 101 surgeries done with many more on the waiting list.

The total knee replacement surgeries done in Bhutan so far is 250.

These figures do not include the surgeries conducted by the visiting team from Thailand at JDWNRH, nor those performed by the US team at CRRH, Gelephu.

JDWNRH is planning to organize a knee replacement camp at JDWNRH by the end of this month to address the backlog and clear some of the pending cases.

The surgeries have been performed by the duo of Dr Kuenzang Wangdi, Spine and Knee Surgeon and Dr Gem Dorjee who is an Arthroplasty Surgeon and Head of the Orthopedic Surgery Department.

Dr Kuenzang said, “Bhutan has made remarkable progress in healthcare, and I believe the time has come to perform routine knee replacement surgeries within the country instead of routinely referring patients abroad. We now have two dedicated orthopedic surgeons, skilled healthcare professionals, and improving medical facilities capable of providing safe and quality care.”

He said keeping these services at home allows patients to recover close to their families, reduces the stress and inconvenience of travelling overseas, and demonstrates confidence in the capabilities of our own healthcare system.

Dr Kuenzang said that performing knee replacement surgeries in Bhutan also benefits the nation by reducing the costs associated with overseas referrals and helps strengthen our healthcare system.

“While some highly complex cases may still require treatment abroad, routine knee replacement surgery should be performed in Bhutan whenever the necessary expertise and facilities are available. Supporting local healthcare is an investment in the well-being of our people and the future of our country’s medical services,” added Dr Kuenzang.

Dr Pem Namgyal, the President of JDWNRH said that knee surgery facilities are available in Bhutan, and people should not go outside.

He said that a knee replacement surgery in Bangkok costs around Nu 900,000, excluding the associated costs of travel and stay. Dr Pem said the 250 surgeries done in Bhutan are a major savings for the country.

Dr Kuenzang said the only type of knee surgery they cannot do yet in Bhutan is the revision knee replacement surgery which is surgery done to replace an earlier knee replacement surgery after some infection issue.

He said they had to refer two such cases last year abroad. The doctor said this is because they do not have instruments and implants.

However, this will also change soon as Dr Kuenzang and his team are in Thailand to train on the revision knee replacement surgery. They have already placed the orders for the instruments for knee revision surgery too.

Dr Kuenxang said that knee surgery is mainly for old people who develop knee joint issues like rheumatoid arthritis, and even in the case of some young people who have trauma like road accidents.