New Thrompons of Thimphu and Phuentsholing chart ambitious course for Bhutan’s two major urban hubs

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Thimphu and Phuentsholing are set for a period of significant urban transformation. The newly elected Thrompons have released detailed manifestos to guide their respective cities.

Ugyen Dorji begins his second term as Thimphu Thrompon with a focus on resilience and transparency. Deepen Ghalley takes the lead in Phuentsholing with a vision for pride, growth, and unity. Both Thrompons emphasize the need for modernized infrastructure and improved public service delivery.

In the capital city, Ugyen Dorji aims to create an inclusive and equitable urban environment. Waste management is a top priority for his second term. He plans to introduce daily waste collection services across the city.

Two new drop-off centres will be constructed to manage refuse better. He also intends to install 100 CCTV cameras at critical locations to monitor waste disposal.

Public transportation in Thimphu will see major changes under his leadership. New buses will be introduced on secondary and feeder roads. These routes will connect directly to the main trunk lines.

He plans to add more buses to the existing fleet to reduce waiting times for commuters. Ten new bus shelters and a pedestrian bridge are also in the works.

Ugyen Dorji is also focusing on the city’s essential utilities and governance. He intends to construct two new water treatment plants for the residents. The water supply network in the city core will be revamped to ensure reliability. He aims to reduce non-revenue water to 25 percent through modern technology.

A new City Hall will be built to centralize municipal functions. He also plans to establish service offices within walkable distances for better accessibility.

In a recent interview, Ugyen Dorji said that while problems are a natural aspect everywhere, he will seek to “improve existing public services and address issues such as infrastructural and pedestrian problems like resolving road issues, parking and improving pedestrian features such as city bus services, effective footpaths and overhead bridges.”

He added that he will carry his duties with transparency in mind, saying “Transparency is an important aspect for the sharing of information and letting the public know about the works of the Thromde and I will seek to uphold it.”

Phuentsholing’s Deepen Ghalley is focusing on the city’s role as Bhutan’s primary economic gateway. He intends to work closely with agencies to remove bottlenecks in cross-border trade.

“My immediate focus is on upgrading water treatment and distribution, improving sewage and stormwater systems to curb flooding, and repairing essential infrastructure like streetlights and roads. I also plan to conduct a thorough financial review to redirect underutilized municipal funds toward urgent community projects, while streamlining digital services to eliminate bureaucratic delays,” he said.

His administration will review the 13th Five-Year Plan to prioritize high-impact projects. This includes urgent disaster risk mitigation in areas like the Toorsa land pooling area.

He also plans to fast-track pending land pooling implementations across all six demkhongs.

Infrastructure development is a key pillar of Deepen Ghalley’s strategy for the border town. He proposes new bypass roads and critical links around the hospital and Pekarzing. Overhead utility lines will be shifted underground to improve the city’s aesthetics and safety.

He also plans to expand city bus services and parking facilities in all communities. Toorsa will see the development of new warehousing to support trade efficiency.

Deepen Ghalley is also prioritizing the daily needs of Phuentsholing residents. He will introduce digital water metering systems for accurate billing and leak detection. The water supply systems at Om Chu, Amo Chu, and Barsa Chu will be strengthened. New reservoir tanks will be constructed for better storage and distribution. He also plans to develop housing in Pasakha along with localized clinics and childcare centers.

“My long-term vision is a self-sustaining, people-centered Phuentsholing. My core targets are to ensure reliable essential services, balance urban growth between the core town and expanding areas, and create a more transparent, future-ready city where development is felt by every resident,” he said.

Both Mayors are committed to leveraging technology for better governance. In Thimphu, Ugyen Dorji will enhance digital payment systems for municipal services. He also plans to outsource services like drawing approvals to speed up the process.

In Phuentsholing, Deepen Ghalley aims to expand online municipal services to reduce the need for office visits. He also intends to enhance city security through CCTV installations under a Safe City initiative.

These ambitious plans mark a new chapter for Bhutan’s most vital urban centers.