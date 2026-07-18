The Hands Behind the Khathrid

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The month-long Khathrid Empowerment at Kuenselphodrang concluded with thousands of devotees attending the sacred event, supported by an extensive network of monks, government agencies, armed forces, volunteers, and benefactors working largely behind the scenes.

According to the Khathrid Committee, the empowerment was held under the blessings of His Holiness the Je Khenpo and through the collaboration of the Zhung Dratshang and the Royal Government.

The committee said the event was led by His Eminence Tshoki Lopen and Cabinet Secretary Dasho Kesang Deki, with the Sangha, senior government officials, the armed forces, Desuups and volunteers coordinating every aspect of the month-long programme.

While devotees gathered for the daily empowerments, hundreds of workers began their day as early as 2 a.m. and often continued until 11 p.m. or later to keep the programme running smoothly.

Their responsibilities ranged from overall coordination, finance and logistics to preparing the Chökhang, managing guests and overseeing the Choeshom Larim. Communications teams documented the event, while technical crews installed and operated sound systems, LED screens, tents, the ceremonial chadri and the power supply systems.

Other teams were responsible for sanitation, waste collection, water supply and transport services for devotees travelling to and from the site. Security personnel, police, traffic officials and crowd management teams worked throughout the event to maintain order, while medical and emergency response teams remained on standby.

Feeding tens of thousands of devotees each day required extensive planning. Cooks, vegetable cutters, procurement teams and food servers worked from before dawn to prepare and distribute meals. The Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority (BAFDA) tested food ingredients.

The committee acknowledged the contributions of devotees and benefactors from across the country, who donated drinking water, food supplies, meals, Tsok offerings and other essential items throughout the empowerment.

Expressing appreciation to all those who contributed through service, donations and prayers, the committee said their collective efforts enabled the smooth conduct of one of the country’s largest spiritual gatherings. The committee dedicated the merit of the event to the continued flourishing of the Buddha Dharma, peace and prosperity in Bhutan, the well-being of His Majesty The King, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen and the Royal Family, and the welfare of all sentient beings.