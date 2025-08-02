MoESD prioritizes quality over quantity to establish inclusive schools

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

As outlined in the 13th Five-Year Plan, the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) has set a goal of establishing 120 inclusive schools across all Dzongkhags and Thromdes by the end of the plan period. However, the ministry emphasized that the real focus lies not just in numbers, but in building a genuinely inclusive and responsive education system.

The Director of the Department of School Education (DSE), Tashi Namgyal, said, “The ministry’s focus is not merely on increasing the number of inclusive schools, but on ensuring the quality of inclusion within the education system.” He added, “While the 13th Five-Year Plan outlines a target to establish 120 inclusive schools, the priority is to have schools that are truly responsive to the diverse needs of learners with disabilities.”

MoESD is investing heavily in teacher capacity development. This includes both training general teachers in inclusive pedagogy and expanding the pool of Special Education Needs (SEN) professionals through partnerships with the Royal University of Bhutan and Paro College of Education.

Efforts are also being made to improve the classroom experience and overall school environment for children with disabilities. “We are introducing individualized support plans, differentiated teaching approaches, and inclusive teaching-learning materials,” said the Director. “Where feasible, we are also integrating sensory rooms and making infrastructure more accessible.”

To reinforce these values, the ministry continues to invest in early identification of learning needs, whole-school inclusive practices, and nationwide awareness campaigns. “We are committed to promoting inclusive values and practices at all levels, from school leadership to classroom teaching,” the Director added.

Looking ahead, MoESD says it will continue to approach inclusive education as a system-wide responsibility.

The Director said there are 50 inclusive schools and they plan to increase them based on the research and needs. “In all our policies, budget and strategies we make sure inclusive education is a part of it. We plan to train SEN teachers.”

The 533 schools will be first tier where basic services will be given and those who need more help will be sent to the 50 schools. There will then be highly specialized 10 schools in a three tier referral system. The Director said they are setting up sensory rooms and sending equipment

Given that the overall disability literacy rate in Bhutan as of 2025 is only 26.6 percent MoESD said it is a matter of concern for them.

The Director said improving the disability literacy rate is a priority for the Ministry. Over the past three years, the Ministry has taken several measures to enhance the quality of inclusive education – not just the number of inclusive schools.

Going forward, the Ministry will continue its efforts to ensure greater access and ability-based learning opportunities. One step in this direction is the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to make Central School clusters more inclusive, from ECCD up to Grade 12. This integrated approach aims to support early identification, continuity of care, and learning support across the entire education cycle.

The Ministry has also revised the Guidelines on Assessment, Examination, Promotion, and Transition of Students with Disabilities. The revised guidelines provide greater flexibility, enhance access, and promote ability-based learning. More importantly, they enhance a culture of inclusion and respect for diversity within schools and institutions.

To support these reforms, the Ministry continues to invest in capacity building of teachers, development of tailored learning resources, and implementation of individualised support plans for learners with diverse needs.

The shift towards quality inclusive education comes with significant challenges. As more schools become inclusive, the demand for infrastructure adaption, assistive technologies, trained teachers, and tailored teaching-learning materials increases – resources that are often limited. Despite these challenges, the Ministry is committed to ensuring that every child, regardless of ability, can access meaningful, quality education that prepares them for life, work, and active participation in society.