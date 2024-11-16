MPs calls for more budget allocation for base course of farm roads and blacktopping

During the question hour session of the National Assembly, MPs highlighted the need for more budget allocation for base course of farm roads and blacktopping of all farm roads leading to larger chiwogs.

MP Lhakpa Tshering Tamang from Sergithang Tsirang toed Constituency stressed that the government has pledged to complete the base course for all farm roads and blacktopping all main farm roads to the larger Chiwogs. He asked if the budget is to be used from Small Development Project (SDP) or is there different budget allocated, and if so when will it be allocated and what are the plans.

Lyonpo Chandra Bahadhur Gurung, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT) said that taking his example in his Dzongkhag under the SDP 30.6 million budget after discussions with the Dzongdag’s and dzongkhag administration, most of these budget has been allocated for road as a prioritized project and development.

“We have pledged to complete the base course for all farm roads and blacktop farm roads that connect large populated chiwogs. Though this is to be covered under the SDP, if the budget is not enough, we will manage additional funds and make sure to cover all these areas.”

Opposition leader questioned the government’s commitment to fulfilling its pledge to blacktop and base course farm roads across Bhutan.

He said that he even received calls that despite related proposals through gewog and dzongkhag tshogdu, the ministry have delayed the base course and blacktopping of few farm roads.

MP Namgay Wangchuk from Lingmukha Toedwang constituency, said that while there are two projects, SDP and PTA with allocated budget, no specific budget existed for road repairs, leaving crucial infrastructure in disrepair.

Minister shared that though farm road is crucial, if the gewog have other priority such as drinking water, the budget should be prioritized in the most important one.

MP Lam Dorji from Wamrong constituency, emphasized the government’s pledge to address farm roads and highlighted that the allocated funds only cover a small fraction of the required work, leaving many roads unprioritized.

MoIT replied stating that the government has yet four years more and within that if the SDP does not suffice, the budget will be allocated through other projects.

Opposition leader expressed concern over the MoIT’s lack of awareness regarding road needs in other constituencies, emphasizing the minister’s responsibility to oversee the entire country’s road infrastructure.

MP Damche Tenzin from Thrimshing Kangpara constituency raised concerns about the government’s claim of budget constraints, noting that during the election campaign, the PDP had claimed to have sufficient funds and are ready to start the next day.

MP Kinzang Wangchuk from Dramedtse Ngatshang constituency stressed the importance of expert intervention for proper prioritization of farm road projects within allocated budgets.

In response, the MoIT minister shared that funds are being distributed equally to all gewogs through the SDP budget.

He also highlighted the role of engineering agencies in prioritizing road development within each dzongkhag and the ministry having allocated such projects already on the ground.