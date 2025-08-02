National strategy underway to tackle effects of excessive screen time on children: Health Minister

Share Facebook

With rising concern over the impact of excessive screen time on young children, the Ministry of Health (MoH) is now working on a national strategy to tackle the issue more comprehensively.

Speaking during the Meet-the-Press session on friday, the Health Minister, Tandin Wangchuk, acknowledged the seriousness of the concern. “The Ministry of Health recognizes the growing body of global and local evidence linking excessive screen exposure in early childhood to developmental delays, particularly in speech, language, and social interaction,” Lyonpo Tandin Wangchuk said.

While Lyonpo noted that more research is still needed to establish direct causality, he stated that MoH is not waiting for definitive conclusions to take action. “We acknowledge these risks and are actively implementing both preventive and promotive measures,” Lyonpo said.

One of the core interventions already underway is the Care for Child Development Plus (C4CD Plus) program, which has now been rolled out to all health centres in the country. “We are promoting Responsive Caregiving through the C4CD Plus program,” Lyonpo Tandin said. “Through this initiative, we are encouraging parents and caregivers to connect with their children through talking, singing, storytelling, and play. These simple yet powerful interactions are proven to strengthen parent-child bonds and support the timely achievement of developmental milestones.”

The Health Minister also highlighted ongoing health education and behavior change communication efforts. With support from development partners, MoH has launched television and social media campaigns warning about the dangers of excessive screen use, while offering practical alternatives. “We have developed television spots and social media messaging that highlight the risks associated with excessive screen use,” Lyonpo said. “These messages offer parents and caregivers practical, age-appropriate alternatives to digital engagement.”

In addition, screen-time counselling has been integrated into routine health visits, including antenatal care, postnatal check-ups, and under-five clinics, ensuring that guidance reaches families at key points in early childhood.

To identify concerns early, Lyonpo said that the health workers regularly use the Bhutan Child Development Screening Tool (BCDST) to monitor development in children under five. “This allows us to identify potential concerns early and intervene promptly, ensuring that every child receives the support they need to reach their full potential, without over-reliance on screens.”

Collaboration is also ongoing with the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) to reduce screen time in the school environment. “We are working closely with MoESD to promote increased physical activity, encourage outdoor play, and build digital literacy that emphasizes the balanced and mindful use of technology,” Lyonpo said.

Moreover, MoH is taking a more structured approach. “I am also pleased to share that the Ministry of Health is currently spearheading the development of a National Strategy to Reduce the Adverse Effects of Excessive Screen Time among Children and Adolescents,” said the Health Minister.

Lyonpo emphasized that the issue goes beyond the health sector and requires a broad national response.

According to Lyonpo, the strategy will include clear, evidence-based, and age-specific screen time recommendations aligned with global best practices, particularly the guidelines set by the World Health Organization. It will also facilitate stronger coordination among sectors, including education, GovTech, media, and child development partners to ensure a consistent approach.

“Reducing the harms of screen overuse is not the responsibility of parents alone. It is a shared duty that involves educators, policymakers, community leaders, the private sector, and indeed, every one of us who plays a role in shaping the environments in which children grow,” Lyonpo said.

He said that only through collective action can one safeguard the developmental potential of the youngest citizens.

Lyonpo said excessive screen time is becoming a bigger issue than tobacco and alcohol and it is something undesirable and like a disease now.

“If not tackled in time it will have national implications.”

Lyonpo said we all need to look at our own screen times and monitor ourselves.