PM says sending one child from a household abroad depends on poverty, grades and not having anyone abroad

Nu 1 bn has been set aside for the pledge

The Prime Minister clarified that the Government’s plan to allocate Nu 1 billion for supporting one child in a family to go abroad is not intended to apply to every household during the 5th Meet the Press Session.

This indicates that the program will likely have specific criteria or limitations on eligibility, rather than being a universal benefit for all families.

The Prime Minister’s statement suggests that if people assume every household will receive the Nu 1 billion program from the government, it would not be feasible due to budgetary constraints. Given that there are approximately 200,000 households in Bhutan, distributing such a large sum to each household would exceed the government’s budget capacity.

This emphasizes the selective nature of the program and the need for targeted allocation based on specific criteria.

The PM emphasized three key factors for allocation: “The first criterion prioritizes households with a poor background. Secondly, preference will be given to households where no family member has previously studied abroad. Lastly, applicants must demonstrate excellent academic performance to qualify for admission.”

The PM also stressed the importance of good academic performance, noting that it is crucial because, without strong academic marks, youths may not qualify for enrollment in colleges abroad. This highlights the necessity for applicants to meet academic standards to access educational opportunities overseas.

“If a student lacks good grades and further accumulates debt by studying abroad, it would be concerning. However, if they achieve good academic results, they will be better positioned to repay any incurred interest,” stated the PM.

The PM also stated that if this plan requires additional funding, the government is committed to investing in it. “If the budget surpasses 1 billion, it is good news as it signifies a greater number of talented and capable students benefiting from the initiative.”