SCAC recommends bold reforms to revive Bhutan’s media sector

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Social and Cultural Affairs Committee (SCAC) has highlighted significant concerns about the State of Media in Bhutan, in its comprehensive review, presented as part of the 11th Sitting of the National Council.

Despite Constitutional guarantees for freedom of the press, radio, television, and electronic media introduced with democracy in 2008, Bhutan’s media landscape faces mounting challenges.

SCAC Chairperson, Eminent Member of NC, Kesang Chuki Dorjee, presented the report.

The report mentions Bhutan’s ranking in the World Press Freedom Index has dropped from 33rd in 2021 to 147th in 2023, reflecting challenges in political, economic, and sociocultural domains.

The CIVICUS Monitor 2023 categorized Bhutan as “obstructed”, highlighting limitations in civil liberties. These concerns prompted the National Council to assign SCAC to conduct a detailed review of the State of Media in Bhutan.

The report notes that Bhutan’s Constitution guarantees the Freedom of Speech, Information, and the Press.

The report states, “Over the past 14 years, BBS has experienced a significant loss of experienced professionals. While some may have left for better career opportunities, many former employees cite the lack of a supportive working environment as the primary reason for their departure. According to BBS, 87 professionals departed in 2022. In 2023, 19 more left, followed by an additional 15 departures this year.”

SCAC highlighted the urgent need for reforms, including a clear legislative framework to establish BBS as a true Public Service Broadcaster, improved strategic planning, and prioritizing human resource development.

The report also mentioned that Bhutan’s print media comprises seven licensed newspapers, though the market realistically supports only three.

“The long-term sustainability of private newspaper firms depends heavily on government policy regarding advertising. Austerity measures and the shift to e-procurement have led to a significant reduction in government advertisements, which traditionally supported these media firms. While state-owned media continue to receive direct government advertising, private media have been severely impacted,” the report notes.

The Research on Journalist Attrition and Its Expected Impact on Democracy in Bhutan (2023) report noted that between 2021 – 2023 more than 60% of senior journalists left the profession, opening up a growing number of young and relatively inexperienced journalists entering the field.

Some journalists also reported that some private newspapers either did not pay them on time or at all.

In the State of Journalism in Bhutan report, 84% of journalists reported facing varying degrees of difficulty in obtaining information.

Despite their contributions, radio stations face significant challenges, including limited advertisement revenue, lack of funding for digital upgrades, and dwindling listenership.

The technical disruptions caused by heavy monsoon rains and reduced radio ownership further hinder their operations.

While government agencies such as BICMA, DOMCIIP, and civil society organizations (CSOs) have implemented programs focused on social media literacy, there is no unified, whole-of-government strategy to address the needs of all Bhutanese.

SCAC has proposed a comprehensive set of recommendations to address the challenges faced by Bhutan’s media, focusing on sustainability, modernization, and freedom of the press.

These measures aim to align Bhutan’s media sector with democratic principles while fostering innovation and inclusivity in an increasingly digital world.

SCAC emphasizes the urgent need to review and amend outdated laws such as the Copyright Act (2001) and the Info Communications Media Act (2018) to address digital transformation.

It also suggests re-evaluating the Media Council’s role to complement BICMA in regulating harmful content and resolving disputes. A National Information and Digital Policy is deemed crucial for ensuring equitable access to information, protecting privacy, and promoting responsible digital engagement.

Highlighting the financial struggles of media firms, SCAC recommends establishing a clear advertisement policy based on market-based principles and audience reach, rather than solely supporting state-owned media.

Additionally, a venture capital framework and the introduction of international payment gateways are necessary to support digital media businesses.

To ensure the independence of the Bhutan Broadcasting Service (BBS), SCAC proposes formalizing it as a Public Service Broadcaster, free from political or commercial interference, with a sustainable funding model.

The recommendations also call for government subsidies and technical support to bolster Dzongkha newspapers, emphasizing their importance in preserving Bhutan’s national identity.

SCAC stressed the importance of developing a five-year roadmap to address regulatory gaps, reduce the rural-urban digital divide, and make news sources accessible for all, including individuals with disabilities.

Regular Media Impact Assessments and Circulation Audits are recommended to ensure transparency, guide policymaking, and enhance trust in Bhutan’s media sector.