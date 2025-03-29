Tsento and Begana Hydropower projects to serve multiple purposes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (MoENR) and Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) have provided updates on two key hydropower projects—Begana Hydropower Project in Thimphu and the Parochu Integrated Multipurpose Hydropower Plant (IMHP) in Tsento, Paro—aimed at enhancing Bhutan’s renewable energy capacity.

For the IMHP in Tsento, the weir is situated in Shana village, one kilometer upstream from the road’s end. Weirs can be built to measure water flow rate, to alter the flow of rivers, or to prevent flooding. The powerhouse will be near Dangkhapha village. The Department of Energy (DoE) under MoENR is leading the feasibility study, which began in July 2023 and is expected to conclude by June 2025.

This study will play a key role in shaping the project’s construction and framework under Phase-III of Bhutan’s Small Hydropower Projects initiative. Once completed, it will establish a clear construction schedule and project specifics, setting the stage for the next phases, including securing funding and finalizing the project’s structure.

According to DoE, the feasibility study is progressing according to plan without any major setbacks. The Royal Government of Bhutan has allocated approximately Nu 14 million for the preparation of the Feasibility Study Report (FSR), but funding for the actual construction will be determined after the study’s completion.

IMHP is also designed to include essential infrastructure for water supply and irrigation, ensuring that these provisions can be utilized in the future if necessary. While the current feasibility study does not cover a detailed water distribution plan, the project aims to ensure a steady supply of water for drinking and irrigation. By managing water flow through the weir, the project will support both power generation and water accessibility for downstream communities, even during dry periods or droughts.

Furthermore, a thorough environmental and social impact assessment is underway. This assessment will form the basis of a strong environmental management plan, which will be implemented alongside the project’s construction.

The 25 MW Begana Hydropower Project is moving closer to implementation. DGPC has announced that the bidding process for the project will begin soon, with construction expected to commence in the next three to four months.

The Begana project has a long history revived with an increased capacity of 25 MW, the project is part of Bhutan’s broader strategy to develop small and medium-sized hydropower projects to meet domestic energy demand and support economic growth with some financial aid from the Kuwait Fund. It is also expected to create employment opportunities and contribute to local infrastructure development including water supply.