Bhutan installs Sentry MK-4 thermal screening system at Paro airport to detect fever and infectious diseases

To reinforce the country’s preparedness against emerging infectious diseases, Bhutan has installed the new Sentry MK-4 Thermal Screening System at the Paro International Airport.

This installation comes at a time when global health experts have raised alarms about the increasing risks of pandemics, exacerbated by rising international travel and climate change.

Early detection is critical in controlling disease outbreaks before they spread widely. Airports, as critical hubs for international travel, are particularly vulnerable points for disease surveillance. The Sentry MK-4 system allows for real-time identification of high-risk individuals, enabling rapid intervention to prevent outbreaks.

By detecting elevated body temperatures which is a key indicator of infectious diseases such as COVID, Ebola, and Mpox, the system serves as a crucial first line of defense.

Unlike conventional thermometers, the Sentry MK-4 can scan multiple individuals simultaneously, making it ideal for high-traffic areas like airports. Capable of rapid mass screening, the system ensures minimal wait times and seamless passenger flow. Its user-friendly, portable design also makes it adaptable for deployment at various locations, requiring minimal training for effective operation.

The Sentry MK-4 Mass Fever Screening System is already deployed across various countries in Asia and Africa, with installations funded by prominent organizations such as the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Originally developed in response to the 2003 SARS epidemic, the system has undergone four generations of development, positioning it as a leader in fever screening technology.

The system’s non-invasive nature makes it particularly suited for large crowd settings. It scans individuals as they enter a building, projecting a heat map onto an accompanying monitor.

Colour scales are used to highlight individuals with elevated temperatures, allowing for quick identification and action. This level of precision and speed has made the Sentry MK-4 a trusted solution in global health security.

The installation of this advanced thermal screening system is part of Bhutan’s broader strategy to safeguard public health. Bhutan has long prioritized strong public health measures, which were demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic through strict border controls, mandatory quarantines, and extensive testing. These proactive measures helped mitigate the worst impacts of the crisis.

In addition to the Sentry MK-4, Bhutan has implemented other health security measures at the Paro International Airport, including random COVID testing and quarantine protocols. Together, these measures form a comprehensive approach to managing potential health threats.

The successful deployment of similar technologies at international airports during previous health emergencies, such as COVID-19, by countries like Singapore, South Korea, and the United States, further emphasizes the importance of such systems in preventing the spread of infectious diseases. Bhutan’s decision to install the Sentry MK-4 aligns with these global best practices and strengthens the country’s ability to handle future health threats.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Health plans to monitor the effectiveness of the Sentry MK-4 thermal screening system. There are also plans to expand the system’s use across other points of entry, ensuring that Bhutan remains vigilant in the face of emerging infectious diseases. The Sentry MK-4 represents Bhutan’s commitment to using cutting-edge technology in disease prevention.

The installation also aligns with Bhutan’s adherence to International Health Regulations (IHR), global standards aimed at preventing the spread of diseases.