Yenlag Throms: Unclear status and funding concerns

The status and funding of Yenlag Throms, planned satellite towns, have been brought to the forefront during the 1st Sitting of the Second Session of the National Assembly on 15th November, 2024. Concerns were raised by Members of Parliament (MPs) regarding the lack of clear classification and inconsistent support for these towns.

MP Kinzang Wangchuk, Drametse-Ngatshang constituency, highlighted the issue, sharing that while Yenlag Throms that were initially designated as satellite towns, have been reclassified as Gewog Throms, leading to the withdrawal of municipal amenities like waste management, water supply, and lighting.

Lyonpo Chandra Bdr Gurung, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT) said that the formal establishment of both Dzongkhag Thromdes and Yenlag Thromdes has been put on hold due to a 2016 Supreme Court Writ. However, the ministry has been actively implementing infrastructure projects, such as water supply, roads, and power supply, in alignment with the 12th Five-Year Plan (FYP) and 13th FYP.

He shared that the responsibility for implementing these projects rests with the Dzongkhag and Gewog Administrations, as Yenlag Throms fall under their jurisdiction.

He also emphasized that the Dzongkhag Administration and Local Governments (LGs) have the authority and resources to plan and implement local development initiatives, as outlined in the Local Government Act of Bhutan.

Several MPs expressed concerns about the lack of a dedicated budget allocation for Yenlag Throms and the inadequacy of the current 10 percent allocation from dzongkhag budgets.

MP Tshewang Rinzin, South Thimphu constituency, highlighted the insufficiency of the allocated funds and the decreasing dzongkhag budgets, while MP Tempa Dorji, Maenbi Tsaenkhar constituency, emphasized the need for a clear identification process for Yenlag Throms to ensure equitable budget allocation.

MP Naiten Wangchuk, Monggar, and MP Rinchen Wangdi, Bartsham Shongphu, stressed the importance of prioritizing projects proposed by Dzongkhags and Gewogs.

Opposition Leader, Pema Chewang, also called for the establishment of a high-level committee to address the issue.

The minister acknowledged the importance of Yenlag Throms and emphasized that the Dzongkhag and Gewog Tshogdus are equipped to identify the most urgent needs. However, he pointed to budget constraints as a factor in prioritizing projects.