Chimi Dema brings home a medal for the second time

Chimi Dema, 31, Bhutan’s sole para-athelete competing at the 2025 World Para Athletics Grand Prix held in New Delhi, India, made her mark on the international stage by securing the second place in the women’s F40 Shotput event.

The competition, which took place from 11th to 13th March , attracted over 280 para-athletes from 20 countries.

Her athletic journey began in 2018 when she started training under coach Penjor Gyetshen. Since then, Chimi has steadily improved, competing in multiple international events.

She made her debut at the Beijing World Para Athletics Grand Prix in 2019, and since then, she has participated in several events, like the Dubai World Para Athletics Championship and the Asian Para Games in 2022

Before the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, Chimi had already made significant steps in her athletic career. At the fifth Indian Open Para Athletics International Championship in Bengaluru, she secured a silver medal.

This performance served as a preview of her potential at the Grand Prix and further fueled her determination to surpass her personal best.

Training for international competitions while managing her academic commitments at the Royal Thimphu College has not been easy for Chimi. Despite the challenges, she has maintained a rigorous training schedule, dedicating two hours each morning and evening at the Bhutan Amateur Athletic Federation’s ground. This discipline and focus have been instrumental in her growth as an athlete, allowing her to compete at the highest level.

Reflecting on her experience at the Grand Prix, Chimi shared that she initially felt nervous and doubted herself before her turn came.

“I did not get much time to practice before this,” she said. However, she found confidence as the event went on, stating that after a while, she felt more assured and focused, ultimately leading to her performance.

As Bhutan’s first female para-athlete to achieve such a feat, Chimi is paving the way for future generations of para-athletes in the country.

Her journey serves as an inspiration to many, especially those with disabilities.