The country sees a drop in tourist arrivals in February 2025 compared to last year

Bhutan received 5,499 tourists in February 2025, which is 268 fewer than in February 2024, when 5,767 visitors arrived.

This may be early in the year but it is not a good sign as last year Bhutan could not achieve the 150,000 tourists’ target. It also shows that while various efforts are being made from marketing to new air routes the numbers are not going up.

With the aim being to get 300,000 tourists by 2026 the numbers need to be much better going forward.

The Executive Director of Association of Bhutanese Tour Operators, Sonam Dorji said, “The decrease in tourism numbers for February this year might be from the decrease in number of regional tourists since the country had seen a hike in regional tourists last February. In terms of international visitors, I think the numbers have increased this year.”

Most visitors entered Bhutan through Phuentsholing, which recorded 2,808 arrivals, and Paro International Airport, which had 2,666 arrivals. A smaller number of tourists entered the country through Samdrup Jongkhar with 18 arrivals, Gelephu with 5, and Samtse with 2. Paro continues to be the main entry point for international visitors, while Phuentsholing remains an important land entry hub, especially for tourists from India.

India was the top source of visitors, with 3,238 tourists traveling to Bhutan. The United States of America followed with 637 visitors, while there were 152 tourists from the United Kingdom. The records also show there were 139 tourists from Thailand, and China was close behind with 138. Other countries contributing to tourist numbers included Germany with 95 visitors, Bangladesh with 93, Vietnam with 82, Australia with 78, and the Philippines with 76.

Tourists from countries other than India stayed for an average of five days, while Indian visitors stayed for about four days.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE) has pointed out several challenges affecting visitor numbers.

One major issue is seasonality, as more tourists visit during spring and autumn, while winter and summer see fewer arrivals. This uneven pattern affects businesses and tourism services.

Another challenge is that most tourists focus on visiting western Bhutan, leaving other regions with fewer visitors despite having cultural and natural attractions.

MoICE also stated that the country’s online booking and payment systems also need improvement to meet the expectations of travellers. Limited international flight options and high-ticket prices are also making it difficult to attract more visitors.

To address these challenges, the Department of Tourism (DoTr) is working on several plans. One focus is to develop new attractions across all 20 districts so that tourists visit throughout the year instead of only during peak seasons. DoTr is also looking to promote different types of tourism, such as wellness retreats, adventure activities, cultural programs, and nature-based experiences.

There are also plans to improve online booking and payment systems to make travel arrangements easier for visitors.

The department director Damcho Rinzin said they are also focusing on improving the quality and distribution of photography and videography content to showcase Bhutan’s hidden stories and captivating landscapes.

“By consistently sharing engaging content, we aim to attract and inspire potential visitors. Moreover, our social media campaigns emphasize Bhutan as a year-round destination, a wellness destination, a MICE destination, and an emerging attraction in Eastern Bhutan. Through these efforts, we seek to enhance Bhutan’s global appeal and increase visitor interest.”

In addition to these efforts, he said they are also focusing on enhancing connectivity whereby they work closely with Bhutan’s two airlines, Bhutan Airlines and Drukair to enhance air connectivity.

“By expanding flight accessibility and optimizing travel routes, we are making it easier for visitors to reach Bhutan, thereby boosting international arrivals.”

The government is working on improving airport facilities, transport networks, and tourism services to enhance the visitor experience. Additionally, the country is seeking partnerships with international airlines to increase flight frequency and explore new routes to attract more travellers.