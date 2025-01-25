Gyalsups already start to contribute and Gyalsung 2025

Share Facebook

The Gyalsung Training 2025 will offer its streamlined three-month program aimed at preparing the Bhutanese youth for well-rounded development and responsible citizenship.

According to Gyalsung Media, the program will run in two cohorts, similar to 2024. The first cohort will undergo training from 1st April to 30th June 2025, while the second will occur from 1st August to 30th October 2025.

Youth eligible for Gyalsung Training 2025 include those born in 2006, students born after 2006 who completed Class 12 in 2024 and applied for Early Enlistment, as well as individuals born in 2005 who were granted deferments from the 2024 Gyalsung program. These groups are eligible to join the second batch.

The Gyalsung Act Section 21 permits the Governing Council to defer participation for a set period.

The Gyalsung Training program, launched as an ambitious national initiative, has quickly gained recognition for its inclusive approach to shaping responsible and capable citizens.

Designed with a focus on the development of core values like integrity, discipline, excellence, accountability, and loyalty, the program’s inaugural batch featured a carefully curated three-month training.

One of the key components of the Gyalsung Training as mentioned by the Gyalsung Media is Basic Military Training (BMT), conducted by the Royal Bhutan Armed Forces. By pushing participants beyond their physical and mental comfort zones, the BMT program aims to instill resilience and teamwork.

The program incorporates a National Education module encompasses critical subjects like Driglam Namzha, Bhutanese history, and national security, providing participants with a deeper understanding of the country’s rich cultural heritage and the importance of safeguarding it. The inclusion of these subjects ensures that participants not only develop intellectual insights but also cultivate a strong sense of national pride.

Another significant aspect of the training is the Leadership Courses, conducted by the Royal Institute of Governance and Strategic Studies (RIGSS). These sessions aim to nurture future leaders by equipping them with strategic thinking and leadership skills.

Additionally, the spiritual and moral dimension of the program is addressed through the Choeshey Larim module, delivered by the Zhung Dratshang.

The effectiveness of the Gyalsung Training program has been widely acknowledged. “The program has been widely recognized as effective in achieving its goals, according to feedback from the previous batch. It provides participants with the physical, intellectual, and ethical foundations needed to become responsible and capable citizens. To enhance the program further, we are actively gathering feedback and evaluations from current participants,” the Gyalsung Media said.

As the program progresses into its 2025 batch, the structure of the training is expected to remain largely consistent with that of the previous year.

The first batch of Gyalsups, following their successful training, is now actively contributing to various nation-building initiatives.

The Gyalsung Media said, “Presently, they are engaged in providing logistical support for Medical Examination for Gyalsung Training 2025, where they assist healthcare professionals in administering the process efficiently.”

Furthermore, the Gyalsups are set to participate in the Gyalsups for Gyalsung (GFG) program, where they will train and work at five academies, gaining valuable skills in the construction sector through on-the-job training.

“The courses will be taught by national and foreign instructors who are experienced in the diverse fields of construction,” the Gyalsung Media said.

In addition to these engagements, the first cohort has already demonstrated their commitment through significant national contributions. They participated in the 117th National Day Parade as part of their National Service Duty, showcasing their dedication to serving the country. Beyond these mandatory duties, the Gyalsups will remain involved in various initiatives whenever needed, reinforcing their role in national and community development.

To further support their growth, the Gyalsups will have access to skilling programs developed in collaboration with the DeSuung Skilling program. These programs are designed to enhance their personal and professional skills, enabling them to play a more active role in nation-building efforts.