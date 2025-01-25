Decline in RUB admissions in last two years

Share Facebook

The Royal University of Bhutan (RUB) has witnessed a troubling decline in student admissions, with intake percentages dropping significantly from 2023 to 2024.

In 2023, RUB admitted 2,105 students under government scholarships, which accounted for just 20% of the total 8,823 pass-outs from the Bhutan Higher Secondary Education Certificate (BHSEC) exam. When self-financed students were added, the intake percentage increased to 35%, representing a total of 3,500 students.

However, the situation has worsened in 2024. RUB, this year, will admit only 1,373 students under government scholarships, which accounts for a mere 18% of the 7,710 BHSEC pass-outs.

Adding the 378 self-financed students brings the total intake to 1,751 students, which still represents only 22.7% of the total pass-outs.

The steep decline in intake percentage highlights the growing competition among students for limited college slots and the increasing strain on RUB’s capacity to accommodate the rising number of high school graduates.

In response to increasing concerns about student access to higher education, the National Council’s Social and Cultural Affairs Committee (SCAC) highlighted that only 35% of students, including those self-financed, were able to secure spots in colleges, leaving the remaining 65% without opportunities for further education in RUB colleges.

SCAC emphasized that this situation poses a significant challenge to the country’s human resource development and long-term growth, stressing the urgent need for reforms to address the growing disparity between the number of student pass-outs and available college placements.

While the number of Commerce and Science students remained relatively stable in 2024, with 2,117 and 3,949 students respectively, the Arts stream has seen a significant decline.

In 2023, there were 3,572 pass-outs for Arts, but in 2024, this number dropped sharply to just 1,644.

The Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) shared that this batch of Class XII students is the first where all streams, including Arts, are required to take Mathematics (Business Mathematics). This could be one of the reasons why, out of the 1,725 students who appeared for the exam, only 1,644 Arts students were able to pass.

The situation is further compounded by the fact that the intake for Science students remains higher due to the wider availability of courses, making it increasingly difficult for Arts students to secure a place in RUB colleges.

The decline in Arts student admissions reveals a deepening challenge for this group of students. With fewer courses available for Arts students, many face uncertain futures after Class 12.

There are 49 courses listed in the admission criteria set by RUB, but the least number of programs are for the Arts students.

Such a disparity emphasizes the need for a review of the courses offered by RUB and a more inclusive approach to ensure equitable access to higher education for all streams.

The low enrollment rate into RUB colleges, combined with the disproportionately low intake of Arts students, emphasizes a need to create more opportunities and access to higher education for all students.

There is a risk of leaving behind a generation of skilled young individuals, especially those in the Arts stream, who could otherwise contribute significantly to the nation’s growth and development.

Looking ahead, the online application process for several RUB colleges will open in early 2025. Students wishing to apply to the College of Science and Technology, Gyalpozhing College of Information Technology, Paro College of Education, Gedu College of Business Studies, Samtse College of Education, and new programs at Sherubtse College will be able to submit their applications from 1st to 15th March 2025.

Additionally, students wishing to apply to the College of Natural Resources, Jigme Namgyel Engineering College, and Sherubtse College’s BSc programs will be able to do so between 15th April to 5th May 2025.