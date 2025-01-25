Sex workers seek safety, economic empowerment and decriminalization of the sex trade

Share Facebook

Sex workers in Bhutan face many challenges that make them among the most vulnerable groups in society. Widespread stigma associated with their profession often leads to social isolation, discrimination, and an increased risk of violence. Limited access to healthcare and difficulty in reporting crimes leave them exposed to exploitation and abuse. Despite these adversities, many sex workers in Bhutan express a willingness to transition to new livelihoods, provided they receive adequate support, including upskilling opportunities, legal aid, and financial assistance.

Sex workers in Bhutan have consistently voiced their need for legal reforms that ensure their safety. Decriminalization of sex work is seen as a long-term goal. Still, there is an immediate and urgent demand for a system that allows them to access legal aid when faced with violence or discrimination.

A representative working closely with sex workers said, “Sex workers in Bhutan frequently express a strong need for legal reforms that focus on ensuring their safety. One of their key priorities is the decriminalization of the sale and purchase of sex, while continuing to criminalize third parties such as pimps, in order to safeguard against exploitation and sex trafficking. This approach would reduce their vulnerability to exploitation without fully legalizing sex work.”

The representative also highlighted the inability of sex workers to report violence under the current legal framework.

“Providing legal protection for sex workers who experience violence is critical. Under the existing laws, sex workers fear being arrested if they report abuse, as the sale of sex is criminalized. Legal reforms are needed to allow them to file complaints against perpetrators without risking self-incrimination or arrest. Such changes would significantly enhance their safety,” the representative said.

Economic empowerment as a path to change

Economic vulnerability is a major factor driving individuals into sex work. Many sex workers in Bhutan have minimal qualifications and no financial support system, leaving them with limited choices.

“We are in this work because we do not have financial stability and we do not have anyone to rely on. Because of that, we are choosing to continue this work,” a sex worker said.

However, a significant number of sex workers have expressed a willingness to change their lives with adequate training and support.

The representative said, “The most commonly requested integration programs by female sex workers are upskilling initiatives that offer the potential for business opportunities. Due to low educational qualifications and negative experiences in previous employment, many FSWs aspire to start small-scale businesses. They often seek training that equips them with practical skills and knowledge to achieve financial independence and stability.”

“Access to microfinancing or grants is a common request. “Mentorship and networking opportunities are also valued, as they provide guidance and support from experienced professionals in their chosen fields,” the representative added.

The stigma surrounding sex work in Bhutan exacerbates the challenges faced by sex workers, particularly women. “This stigma is deeply rooted in societal attitudes and is further reinforced by laws in Bhutan that criminalize all aspects of sex work,” the representative said.

“While the Penal Code of Bhutan criminalizes the sale, purchase, and patronizing of sex work, the majority of stigma and legal consequences disproportionately affect those selling sex. In contrast, individuals who purchase sex or patronize sex work often evade both societal judgment and legal repercussions,” the representative said.

This imbalance has great effects on the mental health and well-being of sex workers. “The stigma contributes to feelings of shame, isolation, and worthlessness, which often manifest in substance abuse, alcohol dependency, self-harm, and exposure to violence,” the representative explained.

“The judgmental attitudes of society make it easier to criticize or judge sex workers from a distance without understanding the complex factors such as poverty, lack of opportunity, or personal circumstances that push individuals into sex work,” the representative said.

The role of CSOs and CBOs

Civil society organizations (CSOs) and community-based organizations (CBOs) have initiated small-scale projects aimed at supporting female sex workers. These efforts include providing peer and emotional support, organizing mental health and empowerment training, and fostering peer-to-peer connections through support group meetings. However, the scale and reach of these programs remain limited.

“There is an urgent need for larger, more comprehensive initiatives to address the stigma and its impact on the mental health and self-esteem of sex workers,” said the representative.

“A dedicated organization or platform to support sex workers in Bhutan is essential. Such an organization would offer a safe space where sex workers can access vital resources such as legal aid, mental health support, healthcare, and economic empowerment programs,” the representative said.

While CSOs and CBOs play a critical role in providing frontline services, the government’s involvement is crucial to create sustainable change. The sex workers want the government to collaborate with CSOs and CBOs to establish legal frameworks that decriminalize sex work, protect sex workers from violence, and ensure they have access to justice without fear of self-incrimination or arrest. Public education campaigns are also necessary to reduce stigma and discrimination.

“The government often struggles to reach sex workers directly due to their hidden nature within society, driven by fear of arrest or discrimination. This makes it difficult for the government to address their needs through traditional channels. As a result, CSOs and CBOs are better positioned to work closely with sex workers, offering direct support and facilitating access to services,” the representative said.

“Therefore by, fostering partnerships between government agencies, CSOs, and CBOs, Bhutan can create a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach to ensure that sex workers receive the support and protection they need to live with dignity and equality,” said the representative.

“Despite the odds, I am grateful that many sex workers have the will to change,” the representative said.

“There is already an existing informal network that, despite having limited resources, has been working to address the challenges faced by sex workers. This network emerged out of necessity, as sex workers sought mutual support and resources to cope with the stigma, legal challenges, and lack of services available to them,” the representative said.

However, the establishment of a formal network or association remains a distant reality due to the existing laws that criminalize sex work. The legal environment, combined with societal stigma, makes it difficult to move towards a formal, recognized network that could provide more robust support and advocacy for sex worker’s rights and needs.

Despite minimal support from the government, CSOs and CBOs have been advocating for the needs of sex workers, however, they said that, in Bhutan, it comes with formidable obstacles. Discussions around sex work often face strong resistance, with advocates frequently accused of promoting or legitimizing sex work rather than addressing the rights and well-being of those involved. This reaction stems from deep-seated societal taboos and misconceptions, making it difficult to foster open and honest conversations.

Advocates emphasize the importance of shifting the dialogue from moral judgment to human rights, safety, and health. Negative perceptions of sex work hinder advocacy efforts, but proponents argue that confronting these biases is essential for creating a more inclusive and supportive environment. Open dialogue is crucial for promoting policies that protect sex workers’ rights and ensure access to necessary services.

According to representatives familiar with the issue, policymakers in Bhutan have yet to take significant steps to address the challenges faced by sex workers. Despite the lack of formal governmental action, sex workers envision a future where they can live with dignity and economic independence.

Many aspire to transition into alternative livelihoods through upskilling and empowerment programs, such as starting small businesses or pursuing vocational careers.

Beyond economic independence, sex workers seek safety, security, and access to services such as healthcare, legal aid, and mental health support without fear of arrest or discrimination. Their ultimate goal is to live without violence or exploitation, with the autonomy to make life choices free from societal judgment.

Success stories and opportunities

There have been notable successes in integration programs aimed at providing sex workers with alternative livelihoods. One such initiative involves enrolling sex workers in overseas employment opportunities. These programs have helped participants with practical steps, including preparing resumes, obtaining reference letters, and navigating application processes.

“For instance, two to three female sex workers have successfully secured overseas employment, transitioning out of sex work and into more stable careers. These opportunities have not only provided financial independence but also boosted their self-esteem and empowerment. Such stories demonstrate the potential for transformative change when sex workers are given access to skills training and alternative employment pathways,” the representatives said.

However, these success stories remain limited, emphasizing the urgent need for more accessible and widespread integration programs. Advocates stress that with the right support, many more sex workers could achieve similar positive outcomes.