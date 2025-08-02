MoESD says arts and humanities remain important for students

Share Facebook

During the 18th Meet-the-Press session, the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) responded to concerns over why Arts and Humanities subjects continue to be taught at the high school level, despite the Royal University of Bhutan (RUB) limiting several arts-related programs.

The Director of the Department of Schools, Tashi Namgyal, clarified that the changes introduced by RUB are part of broader institutional reforms to ensure program sustainability in light of shifting global demands.

“The restructuring of certain humanities programs at the Royal University of Bhutan reflects broader efforts to optimize resources and respond to global shifts in higher education and labor market demands,” he said.

He stressed that this move does not imply that the Arts and Humanities are losing importance. “It is not a signal of diminished importance of the program, but rather an institutional decision to ensure program sustainability and relevance in a changing world,” he said.

The Director pointed out that RUB, under its Royal Charter, has full autonomy over the design and revision of its academic programmes. “This autonomy is crucial in preserving the academic integrity, responsiveness, and long-term development of our tertiary education system,” he added.

On the matter of coordination between MoESD and RUB, he said, “The ministry and RUB maintain regular dialogue to support better alignment between school curriculum and tertiary pathways.” However, he clarified that decisions regarding specific university programs fall within RUB’s institutional mandate.

Despite changes at the university level, the Director said students still have a number of post-secondary options. He said, “Students still have access to a range of alternative post-secondary options. These include private colleges that continue to offer humanities-related courses, as well as government scholarships, skill-based certification programmes, nursing, and opportunities to study abroad.”