National Budget says Bhutan going for rice self-sufficiency but Ministry of Agriculture says not so

In the National Budget report for the financial year 2024-2025, it outlines the plan to achieve high productivity and rice self-sufficiency under its Renewable Natural Resources (RNR) sector. However, an official from Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock clarified that while the nation aims to increase rice production, achieving full self-sufficiency by 2025 is not feasible.

The official said, “No, we are not planning to achieve rice self-sufficiency by 2025. Currently, we produce 25 percent of our rice needs, and we aim to raise this to 30 percent by the end of the 13th Five-Year-Plan (FYP).”

In the Budget report, the RNR sector has been allocated a budget of Nu 10.228 billion (bn), representing 10 percent of the total budget. This investment is expected to increase the GDP contribution from the Agriculture and Livestock sector from Nu 27 bn in 2022 to Nu 50 bn by 2029.

Key projects include promoting large-scale commercial farming, enhancing support for subsistence farming, promoting high-value products for export, enhancing ecosystem services through sustainable biodiversity initiatives, and improving governance mechanisms.

One of the highlighted initiatives in the budget is the continued implementation of the Million Fruit Tree and high-value fruit seedlings project, which aims to increase the production of high-value fruits and nuts from 37,997 MT to 73,862 MT in FY 2024-25, moving towards the 13th FYP target of 104,024 MT.

Additionally, the construction of various irrigation canals and the installation of chain-link fencing are expected to boost rice production, with an annual target of 45,087 MT of paddy for FY 2024-25.

However, the official pointed out that to achieve full rice self-sufficiency, Bhutan would need to produce around 115,000 metric tonnes, which exceeds the current capacity.

He said, “Striving for rice self-sufficiency often leads to remaining among the poorest countries in the world due to the significant resources required for production.”

He said that as of 2023, Bhutan produces approximately 41,000 metric tonnes of paddy, resulting in 26,000 metric tonnes of rice cultivated over 22,000 acres. The national productivity averages 1.8 metric tonnes per acre, though this varies significantly by region, with Paro achieving 2.6 metric tonnes per acre and southern regions at 800-900 kilograms per acre. Therefore, the plan is to increase the area cultivated in order to increase in the national productivity.

He said, “To increase rice production, the RNR sector plans to improve irrigation, with a budget of around Nu 723 million allocated for 24 major irrigation schemes across 17 dzongkhags. The implementation will be managed by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure; while planning and budgeting will be handled at the departmental level.”

Additionally, smaller construction projects and maintenance will be undertaken at the dzongkhag and local levels.

The official said that the human-wildlife conflict management is another critical focus area, as wild animals damage 19–43 percent of the annual crop each year. The budget includes an allocation of Nu 1.5 bn for fencing initiatives, including electric and chain-link fencing. This year alone, approximately 425 km of chain-link fencing has been installed, costing around Nu 637 mn. Other initiatives include land development and terrace construction.

“Varietal replacement of paddy is also underway, introducing improved crop varieties and providing support for fertilizers and weedicides. Our role will primarily be as technical advisors, offering guidance on managing crop diseases and other issues,” he said.

Collaboration with the National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM) is enhancing agro-meteorological services. Farmers receive technical advisories based on weather forecasts through the agro-met decision support system, informing them about expected weather conditions and their potential impact on crops.

“People can access agro-meteorology services through the agro-met decision support’s webpage and the Sanam Japchor App, available on Android. Information will also be distributed through the website and directly to agricultural extension officers to ensure it reaches the grassroots level effectively,” the official added.