Youth Unemployment at 22.9% in first quarter of 2024

The first quarterly labour force survey for 2024 has revealed that the unemployment rate is highest among females in the country.

For the first quarter of 2024, the estimated overall unemployment rate stands at 4.1 percent. However, this figure is higher for females, with an unemployment rate of 4.3 percent, compared to 4.0 percent for males.

The survey also highlighted a significant issue with youth unemployment, which is estimated at 22.9 percent. Interestingly, the youth unemployment rate is higher among males at 25.7 percent, compared to 19.7 percent for females.

Thimphu has the highest number of unemployed individuals, totaling 4,371. This is followed by Paro with 1,895 unemployed individuals and Phuentsholing with 1,082.

In contrast, Gasa has the least number of unemployed individuals, with a total of just 12.

Overall, 15,712 individuals are currently unemployed in Bhutan.

When examining unemployment rates by educational level, higher secondary school graduates constitute the highest number of unemployed individuals, totaling 7,746. This is followed by bachelor’s degree holders at 2,946 and middle secondary school graduates at 2,338.

On a positive note, a total of 368,048 individuals are employed in the country, with regular paid employees making up 125,974 of this figure.

The unemployment rate is a critical indicator of an economy’s ability to generate employment for individuals who are actively seeking work. It serves as a key measure of labor market performance and labor underutilization.

The inaugural Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) conducted in September 2023 represents a significant stride towards enhancing the understanding of Bhutan’s labor market landscape.

Following the transition, the first Quarterly Labour Force Survey was conducted in March, 2024. The survey was funded by the Royal Government of Bhutan and is aimed at furnishing critical data for monitoring socio-economic development, informing policy formulation related to job creation and poverty reduction, and supporting similar programs. The report presents the key findings from the labour related indicators like labour force population, employment, unemployment and the youth unemployment from the first quarter of the year 2024.