Rising land prices ignite new dreams in Tsirang as GMC spurs hope

Damphu and surrounding areas are seeing soaring land prices following the announcement of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project. What was once a modest commercial pocket is now filled with new expectations, with residents anticipating that the international-scale mindfulness city will attract business, infrastructure, and opportunities that could redefine Tsirang’s economic future.

Land prices have soared further in recent months, with some plots recently changing hands for Nu 65,000 per decimal, up from Nu 40,000 to 45,000 last year and increasing even more. The increase is being felt across all 12 gewogs of Tsirang, driven by fierce competition among buyers. Many interested buyers are now willing to pay nearly double the previous rates per decimal for prime plots, reflecting strong confidence in the district’s potential.

Across Damphu town, lands that remained undervalued for decades are suddenly in high demand. Locals say the increase is not just about financial gain, but a clear sign that Tsirang is stepping into a new era alongside the development in Gelephu.

“We never expected our land to become so valuable,” said a long-time resident. “People from outside Tsirang are showing interest, and we feel this could finally bring the kind of development we only used to hear about in other dzongkhags.”

Business owners share similar optimism as they begin preparing for possible economic spillovers. Many believe that although the GMC will be based in Sarpang, it will benefit neighboring regions, especially Tsirang, by boosting transportation links, trade, employment, and commercial services.

Gopal Sharma, a shopkeeper in Damphu, expressed high expectations, saying, “Everyone talks about how the Gelephu Mindfulness City will change Gelephu, but we are just as interested in how it will impact Tsirang. If commercial activities grow here, it will not only boost businesses but improve livelihoods. We are hopeful, and we are preparing.” He added that business owners are already planning expansions, anticipating new opportunities in accommodation, eateries, supply chains, workshops, and transport services as movement of people and investments increase.

What was once viewed as ordinary farmland and empty landholdings is now being considered a valuable asset for future urban expansion. Families who once debated selling their land cheaply are now holding onto it with confidence, believing its value may multiply in the coming years. Many say this change has given them a reason to think long term and protect their property as an economic safeguard.

While the excitement continues to grow, residents are also calling for responsible development. Many hope Tsirang’s growth will balance business, infrastructure, environmental conservation, and social wellbeing, ensuring that the district does not lose its peaceful nature and green landscape while embracing commercial activities. As one resident explained, people are looking for progress that benefits everyone, especially youth, farmers, and families who depend on local opportunities.

With GMC slowly taking shape, Tsirang finds itself at the edge of transformation. The rise in land value is only the first visible indicator of bigger changes ahead.