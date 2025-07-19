The Opposition Party criticizes State of the Nation report for lacking depth and strategic clarity

In a press conference held on 15th July, the Opposition Party criticised the Prime Minister’s State of the Nation report delivered as lacking depth, failing in self-assessment, and detached from Bhutan’s most pressing realities.

While the government presented a report of the country’s development, the Opposition said the report “falls short as a comprehensive and credible national performance review.”

The Opposition Party said, “Several key weaknesses both in content and structure undermine its utility as a strategic governance document.”

According to the Opposition, although macro-level progress like GDP growth and improved life expectancy was highlighted, the report neglected deeper issues. The issues as said by the Opposition are the growing inequality, increasing urban-rural gaps, and regional disparities.

They also took aim at the democratic narrative pushed by the Prime Minister, stating, “Democratic achievements overshadow and fail to touch on gradual erosions in local governance, reduced public participation, and rising political disengagement.”

The Opposition strongly criticised the report’s treatment of youth unemployment, which they described as one of the most pressing national crises. The Opposition said, “Despite improvements in literacy and educational access, there is still an increasing mismatch between education outputs and labour market demands; rising brain drain and the outmigration of skilled youth due to lack of opportunities and disillusionment among educated youth facing underemployment.”

They further stated that the absence of targeted solutions such as vocational training, programs, incentives for youth entrepreneurship, strengthening of private sectors, reflects a major policy blind spot.

The response also took issue with the emphasis placed on outmigration in the report, calling it disproportionate and a distraction from deeper governance challenges. The Opposition said, “While outmigration is rightly flagged as a challenge, the report overstates its role, ignoring more entrenched structural issues.”

According to the Opposition, “The State of Nation Report should have touched more on measures in overcoming the under current structural constraints rather than merely recognising out migration as an existential threat.”

On the economic front, the Opposition raised concerns over the lack of implementation clarity in flagship strategies such as the 21st Century Economic Roadmap and 10X Vision.

“The report offers no sectoral breakdowns, timelines, or targets; and it also lacks discussion on budget allocations or monitoring mechanisms,” said the Opposition.

Moreover, the Opposition said there is an ambiguity on the role of the private sector in national growth and transformation, and it fails in charting out the detailed plan for regulatory reform and access to finance.

In reviewing sectoral policies, the Opposition described the government’s approach as fragmented.

The Opposition said, “The Government characterised the tourism recovery strategy as conservative, focusing just on fees and festivals while ignoring infrastructure, service delivery and quality, product development and diversification, and promotion of regional competitions.”

They also pointed out the government’s high FDI expectations, saying, “FDI assumptions are high (Nu 500 billion by 2029) without proper baseline feasibility studies.”

Fiscal policy was another area of concern. “The report fails to confront the growing issue of public debt. It does not provide a realistic debt sustainability analysis, especially in light of stagnant domestic revenue and heavy dependence on foreign aid,” the Opposition Party noted.

The Opposition said the report fell short of building national cohesion or public trust, adding, “The report concludes with emotional appeals but does not establish a clear call to action for citizens, institutions, or political opposition.”

The Opposition Party concluded that the government must present future reports grounded in data, transparency, and inclusive policymaking.