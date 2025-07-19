Zilukha accident victim goes to Bangladesh

Share Facebook

The 20-year-old victim in the Zilukha zebra crossing accident case has not yet recovered from her extensive injuries, but she still opted to travel to Chittagong Medical College to try and secure her MBBS scholarship seat.

The victim’s mother said that her daughter was really worried about missing an entire year and potentially losing the scholarship, and so despite not recovering she left on 28th June for Bangladesh.

In fact, during her last visit to JDWNRH, the medical staff had to administer pain relief before changing her dressing.

The mother said she told her daughter that she does not have to become a doctor, and she is very bright and can do something else, but on saying this, she said her daughter would go very quiet and so she started worrying for her daughter’s mental health if she missed her MBBS seat.

The victim was supposed to enroll in her college on 16th June and so she planned to leave Bhutan for Bangladesh on 10th June but then met with the accident on 9th June.

The victim is being helped by senior Bhutanese students in the same college and she is getting her dressing done in a hospital there.

The victim’s uncle said that she got leave till 10th July from the college on arriving there due to her injuries, but after that she started attending her classes even though she was in pain.

The Bhutanese Embassy has written to the college to allow her full admission, but the college has not yet taken a decision on it yet.

In the meantime, the police have charge sheeted the case to the court against the Creta driver who is a 24-year-old female driver.